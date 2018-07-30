SPORTS JULY 30, 2018

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament in Des Moines wrapped up Saturday. Mt. Pleasant resident and long time baseball umpire Micah Shull was inducted into the Hall of Fame, in his career he earned 13 State Tournament appearances and six championship game appearances. Micah also worked ten years in basketball, each year of those ten years was selected for State Tournament appearances.

STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME RESULTS:

CLASS 1A…Mason City Newman Catholic won over Lisbon 9-5

CLASS 2A…Centerville won over Iowa City Regina 4-3

CLASS 3A…Davenport Assumption rolled over Harlan 11-1

CLASS 4A…Urbandale blanked Cedar Rapids Washington 3-0

Iowa Hawkeye football coach Kirk Ferentz says he is ready for the talking to be over and the preseason practice to begin. Ferentz addressed Big Ten Media in Chicago last week and big things are expected from quarterback Nate Stanley after a sophomore campaign in which he passed for 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Ferentz says Stanley is also the second junior he has had be elected a captain.

The Hawkeyes open September first at home against Northern Illinois KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will once again carry the Hawkeye Football games.

One of Iowa’s top football prospects for 2019 announced his plans for college over the weekend.

Iowa City West senior Cole Mabry committed to Army, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound linebacker also had offers from Iowa State and Northern Iowa.

First Blake Peterson of South Dakota committed to play at Iowa State back in March, over the weekend another South Dakota prep Grant Treiber joined the Cyclone Camp.

Treiber, is an offensive lineman and South Dakota’s No. 2-ranked player,

He chose Iowa State over offers from Oregon, Oklahoma State, Nebraska and Minnesota, among others.

He’s a 6-foot-6, 280-pound three-star recruit. Peterson is a 6-4, 240-pounder who committed in March.

Mount Pleasant Football Camp Schedule

All camp dates will be held at the Maple Leaf Complex on Maple Leaf Drive. Please listen to KILJ in the event of inclement weather. Please note the different times and dates for each grade level.

Varsity Football (all students entering grades 9-12): Wednesday through Friday, August 1-3. 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Camp questions should be directed to Coach Striegel 319-931-7595

All students entering the 7th and 8th-grade: 6 pm to 8 pm. Monday through Friday, August 6-10. Camp questions should be directed to Coach Ashton 319-931-2896

All students entering the 4th-5th-6th-grades: Wednesday through Friday, August 1-3. 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Camp questions should be directed to Jason Bender. 319-931-5089.

There is no sign-up for the camp and there is no cost for the camp. Campers are asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes before the camp start time. Please appropriate wear workout clothing and cleats if possible. Water will be available, but it is encouraged to bring your own water bottle. Middle School and High School aged students should bring any completed paperwork. (Consent, Concussion, and Physical Forms).