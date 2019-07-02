Sports, July 2nd, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team saw their 10-game win streak snapped yesterday, but despite that — they started a new streak and picked up a share of the Southeast Conference title.

The Panthers split a doubleheader with Fairfield, earning a conference title split with the Trojans on a hot and muggy night at Fairfield High School yesterday.

Here’s how things played out yesterday:

Game 1:

Mount Pleasant 2

Fairfield 3

Pitching:

Nik Coble (L) 6IP, 3runs on 4hits, 5walks, and 6Ks

Bryce Anderson 0IP, 1hit

Hitting:

Chase Lamm 2-3 with a 2B

Clayton Lowery 2-4 with a 2B

Corbin Broeker 1B and 2RBIs

Bryce Anderson 1B

Chase Williamson 1B

Game 2:

Mount Pleasant 6

Fairfield 5

Pitching:

Jaxon Hoyle (W) 7IP, 5runs on 4hits, 3BB, and 4Ks

Hitting:

Nik Coble 2-4 with a RBI

Chase Williamson 2-3

Clayton Lowery 2B

Corbin Broeker 1B and 2RBIs

Chase Lamm 1B

With the split the Panthers are now 17-6 on the year, they’ll be at home tonight to take on Louisa-Muscatine. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. No radio for tonight’s game.

The latest Radio Iowa Baseball Poll was announced yesterday:

Class 4A

Johnston (22-3) LW #1 Iowa City West (21-6) LW #3 Western Dubuque (21-5) LW#2 Des Moines Roosevelt (20-4) LW #6 Linn-Mar (20-5) LW #7 Urbandale (18-9) LW #8 Ankeny Centennial (19-8) LW #9 Southeast Polk (21-9) LW #4 Dowling Catholic (17-9) LW #5 Mason City (18-8) LW (X)

Class 3A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (24-2) LW #1 Davenport Assumption (21-3) LW #2 Central DeWitt (22-0) LW #3 Marion (20-3) LW #5 Harlan (18-4) LW #4 Ballard (17-3) LW #7 Gilbert (19-2) LW #9 Sioux City Heelan (20-6) LW #10 Centerville (17-3) LW #8 Fairfield (16-3) LW (X)

Class 2A

Wilton (17-1) LW #1 Dike-New Hartford (23-2) LW #3 North Linn (31-4) LW #2 Treynor (22-3) LW #4 West Lyon (23-0) LW #7 Van Meter (21-3) LW #6 New Hampton (23-4) LW #5 Dyersville Beckman (21-8) LW #8 Hinton (22-1) LW #9 Estherville Lincoln Central (22-2) LW #10

Class 1A

Newman Catholic, Mason City (21-3) LW #1 Martensdale-St. Mary’s (25-3) LW #3 Alburnett (24-4) LW #6 Calamus-Wheatland (24-3) LW #4 Southeast Warren (22-2) LW #2 Don Bosco (21-4) LW #5 Saint Ansgar (19-6) LW #7 Kingsley-Pierson (21-4) LW #8 Coon Rapids-Bayard (21-3) LW #9 Remsen St. Mary’s (18-6) LW (X)

Softball:

The #13 Mount Pleasant softball team had an opportunity to win the conference title yesterday and they set themselves up for that opportunity with a huge game one win, unfortunately they needed to win two, last night.

In game one, Trinity Krabill unloaded the bases with a 3-RBI double in the 7th inning to give Mount Pleasant a 5-1 lead that they would not relinquish.

Sydni Coleman worked a complete game in game one allowing just one unearned run. That win allowed the Panthers to tie the conference standings.

In game two, Mount Pleasant led 2-1 heading into the bottom of the 6th when Fairfield would strike for two runs taking a 3-2 lead they’d hold on to, earning themselves a conference title in the process.

Sydni Coleman was the pitcher in game two. Hannah Newman had a RBI for the Panthers, who are now 18-9 on the year.

They’ll take on Davis County tomorrow night at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex for a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 p.m.

College Volleyball:

Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Director, Derek Zander, announced Aleks Popovic will be elevated to head women’s volleyball coach and will serve as the Tigers Senior Woman Administrator effective immediately.

Popovic was named interim head volleyball coach in February after the previous coach stepped down. Popovic served as an assistant coach for the Tigers for the past 4 seasons. Over the past five months, Popovic has been responsible for all aspects of the women’s volleyball program, including coaching and player development, recruitment, fundraising, and a focus on the overall student-athlete experience.

“We are excited to promote Coach Popovic to head volleyball coach,” said Director of Athletics, Derek Zander. “The future of the Tiger volleyball program is in good hands under Coach Popovich. I am excited to watch her continue to make strides in the overall success of the program.”

Zander continued, “As we continued to evaluate the needs of the program, we felt that Coach Popovic was not only the best fit for the program now, but the best fit for the future of Tiger volleyball.

“Over the past four years, I have witnessed the growth of the program, and I feel privileged to continue building on what we have accomplished so far. I look forward to the upcoming season as we set new milestones for our program and work hard in achieving them,” said Coach Popovic. “A big thank you to the volleyball program, staff, and faculty at Iowa Wesleyan for the trust and support they have shown the Tiger volleyball program.”

Popovic is a native of Belgrade, Serbia and came to the United States in 2011. She recently completed her Master of Arts in Management and Leadership at Iowa Wesleyan. Popovic graduated from Campbellsville University with an undergraduate degree in Sports Management in 2015 and played two years of volleyball while there. Before attending Campbellsville, she received her Associates Degree of Arts and Sciences from Mineral Area College in Missouri. At Mineral Area, she was a two-year member of the volleyball team and was part of the team that made school history. The team won Region XVI for the first time and went on to the National Tournament and finished 10th in the nation.

They’ve also announced the 2019 schedule