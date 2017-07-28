SPORTS JULY 29, 2017

THE FINALISTS FOR THE STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS TODAY ARE SET:

The Mason City Newman Catholic Knights advanced to the championship game at 11 am today. They will tangle with the Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils.

In Class 2A the Dyersville Beckman Catholic Trail Blazers will battle the Carroll Kuemper Catholic Knights at 1:30 pm.

The 3A championship will be played at 5 pm

The Class 4A championship will be settled at 7:30 pm

Video coverage of all the championship games of the 2017 Iowa high school state baseball tournament is available live on the internet. The web telecasts are complete with play-by-play-audio, full video coverage and instant replays of all the action. Go to iahssa.org for this service.

Today a group of Iowa’s most talented pre-college football players will line up across from each other in the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls for the 45th Annual North-South Iowa Shrine Bowl. The Mt. Pleasant Panthers will once again have a player on the South Team Roster, Pat Canby who played running back and linebacker for the Panthers has been invited to be a member of the South squad. The Iowa Shrine Bowl brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities. It has also been an effective tool in raising money for The Shriner’s Hospital for Children.To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,358,000 for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. The game kicks off at 4 pm this tomorrow at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, tickets are available at the door for $15 each.

Tomorrow the annual Mt Pleasant Panther football kick-off meal for players and their parents will be held at the John Wright Pavilion (McMillan Park). The meal will begin at 5:00 pm. Parents are asked to bring a dessert or side dish for the event. Please bring your own table service to the meal. There will be a short parent meeting around 6:00 pm

Winfield Mt. Union Football Camp for grades 7th through 12th will be held July 31st to August 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There is NO Cost to this camp! Just show up on the 31st at the practice field.

Lee County Fair presents the Night of Mayhem…August 5th at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA. Featuring Figure 8 racing, demolition derby bone stock and lawn mower classes, reverse racing and a burnout contest. There is a ten thousand dollar purse. Bring the whole family for an evening of mayhem. For more details like night of mayhem at Lee County Speedway on facebook. Presented by the Lee County Fair on August 5th.

The Mt. Pleasant 5th and 6th Grade Youth Tackle Football program registration is underway and is available to any youth entering into 5th or 6th grade in the fall of 2017. The program begins the week of August 14th with the first of six Sunday games beginning September 10th. The registration fee is $70 per player. Our partnership with the Youth Sports Foundation (YSF) was just recently finalized. Please ignore the late registration fee note on the registration form. Equipment fitting and weigh in will be held Saturday, August 5th at Cottrell Gym. Both the player and a guardian must attend. Players in attendance will receive a free t-shirt. Registration forms can be obtained at Becker Law Office, during school registration, and at the equipment fitting. However, EARLY ONLINE REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED and can be done by going to youthsportsfoundation.org/online-registrations. Along with the beginning of the Youth Football season, there will be a FREE football camp for all 5th and 6th grade football players. Camp will run from 1:30-3:00 at the Mapleleaf Football Complex on August 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Registration forms for the youth football season will be available at the camp as well.If you have questions or need more information, please contact Caleb Akey at 319-931-2324 via call/text or email at calebakey4@gmail.com.