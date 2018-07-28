SPORTS JULY 28, 2018

Here is State Tournament semi-final Baseball Tournament results from Friday: Class 3A Semifinals – Friday, July 27

Harlan 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 6

Assumption, Davenport 2, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 1

Class 4A Semifinals – Friday, July 27

Urbandale 7, Epworth, Western Dubuque 3

Cedar Rapids, Washington 5, Valley, West Des Moines 4

Championship games Saturday, July 28

Class 1A—11:00—#1 Newman Catholic, Mason City (39-1) vs. #2 Lisbon (36-0)

Class 2A—1:30—#1 Regina, Iowa City (29-7) vs. #6 Centerville (26-7)

Class 3A—5:00—#1 Assumption, Davenport (33-10) vs. #2 Harlan (33-3)

Class 4A—7:30—#2 Urbandale (35-6) vs. #8 Cedar Rapids, Washington (27-17)

Micah Shull, Mount Pleasant a prestigious southeast Iowa umpire who earned 13 State Tournament appearances and six championships game appearances will be inducted into the officials Hall of Fame at the State Baseball Tournament in Des Moines on today. Micah also worked ten years in basketball each year was selected for State Tournament appearances.

Iowa Hawkeye football coach Kirk Ferentz says he is ready for the talking to be over and the preseason practice to begin. Ferentz addressed Big Ten Media in Chicago this week and big things are expected from quarterback Nate Stanley, only the second junior Ferentz has taken to Media Day. A lot is expected of Stanley after a sophomore campaign in which he passed for 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Ferentz says Stanley is also the second junior he has had be elected a captain.

The biggest hole on offense is at center where James Daniels left early for the NFL. Senior Keegan Render moved over to center during spring drills.

Iowa has found success with a number of players who moved to a different position in college. Senior defensive end Parker Hesse (hess-ee) was a quarterback and linebacker as a standout at Waukon.

Junior tight end Noah Fant has received plenty of preseason recognition and Ferentz says he continues to make progress.

The Hawkeyes open September first at home against Northern Illinois KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will once again carry the Hawkeye Football games.

Mount Pleasant Football Camp Schedule

All camp dates will be held at the Maple Leaf Complex on Maple Leaf Drive. Please listen to KILJ in the event of inclement weather. Please note the different times and dates for each grade level.

Varsity Football (all students entering grades 9-12): Wednesday through Friday, August 1-3. 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Camp questions should be directed to Coach Striegel 319-931-7595

All students entering the 7th and 8th-grade: 6 pm to 8 pm. Monday through Friday, August 6-10. Camp questions should be directed to Coach Ashton 319-931-2896

All students entering the 4th-5th-6th-grades: Wednesday through Friday, August 1-3. 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Camp questions should be directed to Jason Bender. 319-931-5089.

There is no sign-up for the camp and there is no cost for the camp. Campers are asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes before the camp start time. Please appropriate wear workout clothing and cleats if possible. Water will be available, but it is encouraged to bring your own water bottle. Middle School and High School aged students should bring any completed paperwork. (Consent, Concussion, and Physical Forms).