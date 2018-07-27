SPORTS JULY 27, 2018

Mount Pleasant Football Camp Schedule

All camp dates will be held at the Maple Leaf Complex on Maple Leaf Drive. Please listen to KILJ in the event of inclement weather. Please note the different times and dates for each grade level.

Varsity Football (all students entering grades 9-12): Wednesday through Friday, August 1-3. 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Camp questions should be directed to Coach Striegel 319-931-7595

All students entering the 7th and 8th-grade: 6 pm to 8 pm. Monday through Friday, August 6-10. Camp questions should be directed to Coach Ashton 319-931-2896

All students entering the 4th-5th-6th-grades: Wednesday through Friday, August 1-3. 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Camp questions should be directed to Jason Bender. 319-931-5089.

There is no sign-up for the camp and there is no cost for the camp. Campers are asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes before the camp start time. Please appropriate wear workout clothing and cleats if possible. Water will be available, but it is encouraged to bring your own water bottle. Middle School and High School aged students should bring any completed paperwork. (Consent, Concussion, and Physical Forms).

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has announced their All-State Softball selections. Mt. Pleasant Panther Chi Glaha was named to the 1st team, she had a stellar season at the plate hitting .558 with 6 doubles, six triples and drove in 20 runs and scored 40 runs, Chi also stole 33 bases.

From New London’s softball team, catcher Laney Loyd was named 1st team All-State and Tiger pitcher/2nd baseman Camryn Blint was named to the 2nd team. Honorable mention honors went to Sydni Coleman, Carson McSoreley and Breanna Mettler.

From the Winfield Mt. Union softball team freshman pitcher Madie Anderson was named 3rd team All-State.

Here is State Tournament semi-final Baseball Tournament results from Thursday:

Class 1A Semifinal results from Thursday, July 26

Newman Catholic, Mason City 6, Martensdale-St. Marys 0

Lisbon 4, North Linn, Troy Mills 2

Championship game Saturday, July 28

11:00—#1 Newman Catholic, Mason City (39-1) vs. #2 Lisbon (36-0)

Class 2A Semifinals from Thursday

Centerville 13, Wilton 0 (5 innings)

Regina, Iowa City 4, Van Meter 3

Final – Saturday, July 28

1:30—#1 Regina, Iowa City (29-7) vs. #6 Centerville (26-7)

Friday semi-final action for Class 3A and 4A:

11:00—#2 Harlan (32-3) vs. #6 Waverly-Shell Rock (34-7)

1:30—#1 Assumption, Davenport (32-10) vs. #4 Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (32-10)

5:00—#2 Urbandale (34-6) vs. #6 Epworth, Western Dubuque (34-9)

7:30—#4 Valley,West Des Moines (28-15) vs. #8 Cedar Rapids, Washington (26-17)