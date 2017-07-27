SPORTS JULY 27, 2017

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT BASEBALL RESULTS FROM WEDNESDAY:

The fifth-seeded Waukee Warriors knocked off the defending champions and fourth-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie Hawks 1-0 in a Class 4A quarterfinal game behind a stellar pitching performance from junior Drew Irvine. Irvine threw a complete-game shutout and allowed just two hits and struck out five.

The top-seeded Johnston Dragons steadily dismantled the eighth-seeded Linn-Mar Lions in a 7-1 victory after a lengthy rain delay in a Class 4A state quarterfinal game on Wednesday night at Principal Park. The Dragons scored at least a run in each of the first four innings, and that was all they needed to obtain the victory.

Third-seeded Iowa City West defeated sixth-seeded Cedar Rapids Washington 12-2 in six innings in a game that started Wednesday night and ended Thursday morning at Principal Park. In a day filled with long rain delays, the game started at 10:39 p.m. and ended at 12:43 a.m.

The fourth Class 4A quarterfinal game had to be delayed until 9 a.m. this morning because of Wednesday rains. Des Moines Dowling Catholic (34-8) vs. Mason City (26-17).

The Class 1A semi-final games will then get started,

11 a.m. —Newman Catholic (33-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (28-7)

1:30 p.m. — Martensdale-St.Marys (40-4) vs. Akron-Westfield (32-2)

Thursday’s Class 2A semifinals

5 p.m — Iowa City Regina (28-7) vs. Beckman Catholic (29-11)

7:30 p.m. — Centerville (24-10) vs. Kuemper Catholic (21-12)

Lee County Fair presents the Night of Mayhem…August 5th at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA. Featuring Figure 8 racing, demolition derby bone stock and lawn mower classes, reverse racing and a burnout contest. there is a ten thousand dollar purse. Bring the whole family for an evening of mayhem. For more details like night of mayhem at Lee County Speedway on facebook. Presented by the Lee County Fair on August 5th.

On Sunday, July 30, an annual Mt Pleasant Panther football kick-off meal for players and their parents will be held at the John Wright Pavilion (McMillan Park). The meal will begin at 5:00 pm. Parents are asked to bring a dessert or side dish for the event. Please bring your own table service to the meal. There will be a short parent meeting around 6:00 pm

Winfield Mt. Union Football Camp for grades 7th through 12th will be July 31st to August 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There is NO Cost to this camp! Just show up on the 31st at the practice field.

The Mt. Pleasant 5th and 6th Grade Youth Tackle Football program registration is underway and is available to any youth entering into 5th or 6th grade in the fall of 2017. The program begins the week of August 14th with the first of six Sunday games beginning September 10th. The registration fee is $70 per player. Our partnership with the Youth Sports Foundation (YSF) was just recently finalized. Please ignore the late registration fee note on the registration form. Equipment fitting and weigh in will be held Saturday, August 5th at Cottrell Gym. Both the player and a guardian must attend. Players in attendance will receive a free t-shirt. Registration forms can be obtained at Becker Law Office, during school registration, and at the equipment fitting. However, EARLY ONLINE REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED and can be done by going to http://youthsportsfoundation.org/online-registrations/online-football-registrations/. Along with the beginning of the Youth Football season, there will be a FREE football camp for all 5th and 6th grade football players. Camp will run from 1:30-3:00 at the Mapleleaf Football Complex on August 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Registration forms for the youth football season will be available at the camp as well. If you have questions or need more information, please contact Caleb Akey at 319-931-2324 via call/text or email at calebakey4@gmail.com.

On Saturday a group of Iowa’s most talented pre-college football players will line up across from each other in the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls for the 45th Annual North-South Iowa Shrine Bowl. The Mt. Pleasant Panthers will once again have a player on the South Team Roster, Pat Canby who played running back and linebacker for the Panthers has been invited to be a member of the South squad.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities. It has also been an effective tool in raising money for The Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,358,000. for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. The game kicks off at 4 pm this Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, tickets are available at the door for $15 each or prior to the game from Shriners for $10 each.