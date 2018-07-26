SPORTS JULY 26, 2018

Mount Pleasant Football Camp Schedule

All camp dates will be held at the Maple Leaf Complex on Maple Leaf Drive. Please listen to KILJ in the event of inclement weather. Please note the different times and dates for each grade level.

Varsity Football (all students entering grades 9-12): Wednesday through Friday, August 1-3. 8:00 am to 11:00 am. Camp questions should be directed to Coach Striegel 319-931-7595

All students entering the 7th and 8th-grade: 6 pm to 8 pm. Monday through Friday, August 6-10. Camp questions should be directed to Coach Ashton 319-931-2896

All students entering the 4th-5th-6th-grades: Wednesday through Friday, August 1-3. 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Camp questions should be directed to Jason Bender. 319-931-5089.

There is no sign-up for the camp and there is no cost for the camp. Campers are asked to arrive 10 to 15 minutes before the camp start time. Please appropriate wear workout clothing and cleats if possible. Water will be available, but it is encouraged to bring your own water bottle. Middle School and High School aged students should bring any completed paperwork. (Consent, Concussion, and Physical Forms).

Here is State Tournament Baseball Tournament results from Wednesday in Class 4A play:

CLASS 4AQuarterfinals – Wednesday, July 25

Valley, West Des Moines 5, Waukee 1

Cedar Rapids, Washington 7, Johnston 5

Epworth, Western Dubuque 7, North Scott, Eldridge 4

Urbandale 8, Marshalltown 3

Semifinals will be played tomorrow night:

5:00—#2 Urbandale (34-6) vs. #6 Epworth, Western Dubuque (34-9)

7:30—#4 Valley, West Des Moines (28-15) vs. #8 Cedar Rapids, Washington (26-17)

CLASS 1A AND 2A SEMI-FINALS TODAY AND TONIGHT:

CLASS 1A:

11:00—#1 Newman Catholic, Mason City (38-1) vs. #4 Martensdale-St. Marys (37-6)

1:30—#2 Lisbon (35-0) vs. #3 North Linn, Troy Mills (41-3)

CLASS 2A:

5:00—#6 Centerville (25-7) vs. #2 Wilton (26-5)

7:30—#1 Regina, Iowa City (28-7) vs. #4 Van Meter (30-8)