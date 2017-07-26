SPORTS JULY 26, 2017

Lee County Fair Board presents the Night of Mayhem…August 5th at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, IA. Featuring Figure 8 racing, demolition derby bone stock and lawn mower classes, reverse racing and a burnout contest. there is a ten thousand dollar purse. Bring the whole family for an evening of mayhem. For more details like night of mayhem at Lee County Speedway on facebook. Presented by the Lee County Fair on August 5th.

On Sunday, July 30, an annual Mt Pleasant Panther football kick-off meal for players and their parents will be held at the John Wright Pavilion (McMillan Park). The meal will begin at 5:00 pm. Parents are asked to bring a dessert or side dish for the event. Please bring your own table service to the meal. There will be a short parent meeting around 6:00 pm

Winfield Mt. Union Football Camp for grades 7th through 12th will be July 31st to August 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There is NO Cost to this camp! Just show up on the 31st at the practice field.

The Mt. Pleasant 5th and 6th Grade Youth Tackle Football program registration is underway and is available to any youth entering into 5th or 6th grade in the fall of 2017. The program begins the week of August 14th with the first of six Sunday games beginning September 10th. The registration fee is $70 per player. Our partnership with the Youth Sports Foundation (YSF) was just recently finalized. Please ignore the late registration fee note on the registration form.

Equipment fitting and weigh in will be held Saturday, August 5th at Cottrell Gym. Both the player and a guardian must attend. Players in attendance will receive a free t-shirt.

Registration forms can be obtained at Becker Law Office, during school registration, and at the equipment fitting. However, EARLY ONLINE REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED and can be done by going to http://youthsportsfoundation.org/online-registrations/online-football-registrations/.

Along with the beginning of the Youth Football season, there will be a FREE football camp for all 5th and 6th grade football players. Camp will run from 1:30-3:00 at the Mapleleaf Football Complex on August 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Registration forms for the youth football season will be available at the camp as well. If you have questions or need more information, please contact Caleb Akey at 319-931-2324 via call/text or email at calebakey4@gmail.com<mailto:calebakey4@gmail.com>.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINAL STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS FROM TUESDAY; HEELAN EMERGES VICTORIOUS AGAINST SAYDEL

In a game characterized by missed opportunities, the third-seeded Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders were better at taking advantage of their chances to defeat the sixth-seeded Saydel Eagles 4-1.

HARLAN CRUISES PAST OSKALOOSA

The second-seeded Harlan Cyclones took care of business Tuesday night at Principal Park, rolling over the seventh-seeded Oskaloosa Indians 6-0.

DUBUQUE WAHLERT WALKS OFF AGAINST MARION

The fourth-seeded Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles overcame a one-run deficit in the seventh inning to pull out a walk-off 5-4 victory over the fifth-seeded Marion Indians.

ASSUMPTION POWERS PAST BONDURANT-FARRAR

The top-seeded Davenport Assumption Knights were boosted by the home run ball against the eighth-seeded Bondurant-Farrar Blue Jays, as they cruised to a 12-2 victory in five innings, Knights had an inside the park homerun and an out of the park homerun. The 3A semi-finals will be played Friday afternoon.

On Saturday a group of Iowa’s most talented pre-college football players will line up across from each other in the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls for the 45th Annual North-South Iowa Shrine Bowl. The Mt. Pleasant Panthers will once again have a player on the South Team Roster, Pat Canby who played running back and linebacker for the Panthers has been invited to be a member of the South squad. The Iowa Shrine Bowl brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities. It has also been an effective tool in raising money for The Shriner’s Hospital for Children. To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,358,000. for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. The game kicks off at 4 pm this Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, tickets are available at the door for $15 each or prior to the game from Shriners for $10 each.