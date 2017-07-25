SPORTS JULY 25, 2017

IN CLASS 2A 1ST ROUND STATE BASEBALL ACTION FROM MONDAY:

The Iowa City Regina Regals defeated the Treynor Cardinals, 5-0, Regina scored three early runs, and didn’t look back, securing the shutout win.

The seventh-seeded and unranked Carroll Kuemper Catholic Knights pulled off the upset against the second-seeded and No. 8-ranked Van Meter Bulldogs, winning 5-3 under the lights Monday night in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at Principal Park.

The top-seeded Beckman Catholic Trailblazers defeated the Denver Cyclones 7-1 in a Class 2A first-round game Monday at Principal Park. The Blazers scored five runs through the first three innings.

The Centerville Big Reds bided their time in Monday night’s Class 2A state quarterfinal at Principal Park, but it all paid off. The Big Reds didn’t get their first hit until the sixth inning, but the hits that followed were timely, as they defeated the Estherville Lincoln Central Midgets 3-1 in eight innings to move into the Class 2A state semifinals.

TODAY THE CLASS 3A 1ST ROUND GAMES WILL BE PLAYED. The top two teams in the final rankings by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association and Radio Iowa are in the Class 3A state tournament field. Harlan and Assumption finished 1-2 in the rankings, but the seedings went the other way, with Assumption claiming the top seed. Harlan is the defending champion. Assumption has won nine state summer titles.

On Sunday, July 30, an annual Mt Pleasant Panther football kick-off meal for players and their parents will be held at the John Wright Pavilion (McMillan Park). The meal will begin at 5:00 pm. Parents are asked to bring a dessert or side dish for the event. Please bring your own table service to the meal. There will be a short parent meeting around 6:00 pm

Winfield Mt. Union Football Camp for grades 7th through 12th will be July 31st to August 3rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There is NO Cost to this camp! Just show up on the 31st at the practice field.

On Saturday, July 29th, 2017, a group of Iowa’s most talented pre-college football players will line up across from each other in the UNI Dome for the 45th Annual Iowa Shrine Bowl. The Mt. Pleasant Panthers will once again have a player on the South Team Roster, Pat Canby who played running back and linebacker for the Panthers has been invited to be a member of the South squad. For many, this will be the game of their life because when they line up each and every one will also be stepping up to help a child who has been less fortunate in life than them and who desperately need their help.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl produces this game each year. The game brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities. It has also been an effective tool in raising money for The Shriner’s Hospital For Children.

To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,358,000 for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Funds for The Shriner’s Hospitals For Children are developed by ticket sales, advertising in the Shrine Bowl program, merchandise sales, contributions and sponsorships.