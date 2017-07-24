SPORTS JULY 24, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team ended up in 6th place in Class 4A at the 2017 State Softball Championships. They also placed a player on the All Tournament team which is a rare accomplishment. But the impressive performance by Chi Glaha at the plate and in the field in the Panthers 3 tournament games won her a place amoung the tournaments elite players. Chi was 7 for 12 in batting and also had 4 RBI’s and scored 2 runs. Winterset won the 4A team title over Ballard, Oskaloosa placed 3rd. Class 5A Pleasant Valley won the championship over Waukee and Cedar Rapids Kennedy placed 3rd. Class 3A Davenport Assumption took the title over Albia and Center Point Urbana was 3rd. Class 2A was won by Iowa City Regina over Eddyville Blakesburg-Freemont in 16 innings. Durant finished 3rd. Class 1A was won by Kee High over Clarksville and Westwood won 3rd place over Sigourney.

The IHSAA State Baseball Tournament got started on Friday with 1st round play. Mason City Newman won 10-2 over Anita. Remsen St. Mary’s scored a 5 -1 win over North Linn. Martensdale St. Mary’s beat Hudson 7-4 and Akron-Westfield beat Lisbon 5-4 in 11 innings. The 1A semis will be played Thursday. Today the 2A 1st round games will be played.

Mt. Pleasant landed 5 players on the Southeast Conference 1st team all conference baseball team. Zach Beason, Pat Canby, Cooper Huckabone and Keegan Rich made 1st team. Colby Potts, Caleb Potts and Chase Lamm made 2nd team. Honorable mention honors went to Jordon Magnani and Dalton Shull. Panthers on the all-academic team Keegan Rich, Jacob Fried, Jordon Magnani, Caleb Potts, Pat Canby, Jason Sammons, and Colby Potts. Cameron Bauman was named player of the year.

A free football camp for MPMS 7th and 8th graders will be held at Maple Leaf Field in Mt. Pleasant 7/24-7/28 from 7-8:30 pm. Please wear workout gear and football cleats. If you have questions contact Ronnie Ashton.

Helmet fitting for Winfield Mt. Union high school football players will be Tuesday, July 25, at 8:30 a.m. If you’re going out for football and can make it please attend to get your helmet fit correctly.