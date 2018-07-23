SPORTS JULY 23, 2018

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament got started Friday for Class 1A:

Newman Catholic, Mason City won 10-0 in 5 innings over Tri-Center, Neola

Martensdale-St. Marys defeated St. Albert, Council Bluffs by a 3-2 score

State Baseball results from Saturday…..Lisbon beat Don Bosco 1-0 and North Linn Troy Mills downed Remsen St. Mary’s 6-3.

Monday the 2A field will take to the Principal Park Diamond in Des Moines with:

Regina, Iowa City (27-7) vs Treynor (19-13) at 11:00 AM

Alta/Aurelia (20-4) vs Van Meter (29-8) at 1:30 PM

Estherville Lincoln Central (25-3) vs Centerville (24-7) at 5 PM

Denver (18-13) vs Wilton (25-5) at 7:30 PM

The South trounced the North 59-14 in the 2018 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic in the UNI-Dome Saturday. The South has won the All-Star classic seven years in a row. Nick Foss of Harlan High School plowed through the North defense for 179 yards on 20 carries. The North trailed by just a touchdown early in the second period, pulling within 14-7 on a Blair Brooks reception from Abe Schwartz that covered 20 yards, but it would get no closer as the South ran off three quick scores and never looked back.

The 2018 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament played in Ft. Dodge has wrapped up with the final three championship games being played Friday.

Winning the Class 3A title was Davenport Assumption 4-2 over Roland Story

Class 4A title went to Des Moines Hoover with an 8-3 win over ADM-Adel.

The large school Class 5A title was captured by Pleasant Valley who won 3-0 over Indianola.

The other two championships were decided Thursday when in Class 1A Collins-Maxwell beat AGWSR 1-0 and Louisa Muscatine beat Iowa City Regina 4-3.

Three players from the L&M team that won the Class 2A title game have received all tournament team honors: Junior-Isabelle True, Junior-Maddie Mashek and Sophomore-Hailey Sanders.

Also long time Southeast Iowa Umpire Roger Menke a Bonaparte, Iowa resident will be inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Umpire Hall of Fame during their All-Star games in Waukee, Roger has been umpiring for 32 years and has appeared at the State Softball Tournament 15 times.

Outdoor writer, blogger and podcaster Dan Johnson of Iowa has been named the QDMA Signpost Communicator of the Year in an announcement made today at the Quality Deer Management Association 2018 National Convention. Dan is a 1999 graduate from Mt. pleasant High School, he now lives in Swisher, Iowa.

QDMA presents this award annually to an outdoor communicator who shares accurate information with deer hunters, works to ensure a strong future for whitetails, and supports the QDMA and its mission.

Johnson is the hunter behind the Nine Finger Chronicles blog, which he launched in 2013, and in October 2015 he launched the Nine Finger Chronicles podcast. At more than 300 episodes and counting, it is among the longest running and most prolific hunting podcasts today. In addition to producing a blog and podcast, Johnson has served as co-host on Mark Kenyon’s Wired to Hunt podcast since 2014.

Find the Nine Finger Chronicles podcast and blog at:

https://sportsmensnation.com/podcasters/nine-finger-chronicles.

Italian Golfer Francesco Molinari captured the British Open Golf Tournament Sunday in Scotland after shooting rounds of 70-72-65 and 69. That left him at 8 under par and two strokes ahead of the field, no one has played better golf in the last two months than Molinari, he’s won three tournaments and finished second in two others in six starts. Iowan Zach Johnson finished in a tie for 17th at 2 under par after leading the tournament after the 1st two rounds.