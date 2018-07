SPORTS JULY 22, 2018

Iowa State Baseball results from Saturday…..Lisbon beat Don Bosco 1-0 and North Linn Troy Mills downed Remsen St. Mary’s 6-3. Monday the 2A field will take to the Principal Park Diamond in Des Moines with:

Regina, Iowa City (27-7) vs Treynor (19-13) at 11:00 AM

Alta/Aurelia (20-4) vs Van Meter (29-8) at 1:30 PM

Estherville Lincoln Central (25-3) vs Centerville (24-7) at 5 PM

Denver (18-13) vs Wilton (25-5) at 7:30 PM