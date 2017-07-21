SPORTS JULY 21, 2017

MT. PLEASANT PANTHER CHI GLAHA MADE THE ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM. WINTERSET WON THE TITLE

Mt. Pleasant landed 5 players on the Southeast Conference 1st team all conference team. Zach Beason, Pat Canby, Cooper Huckabone and Keegan Rich made 1st team. Colby Potts, Caleb Potts and Chase Lamm made 2nd team. Honorable mention honors went to Jordon Magnani and Dalton Shull. Panthers on the all-academic team Keegan Rich, Jacob Fried, Jordon Magnani, Caleb Potts, Pat Canby, Jason Sammons, and Colby Potts. Cameron Bauman was named player of the year.

Former New London High School softball pitching standout Morgan Christner was inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union 100 win hall of fame. Morgan led the New London Tigers to the State Tournament 3 of the 5 years she pitched for them, she ended her high school career with a record of 116 wins and 25 loses. Christner is one of 344 pitchers in state history to achieve 100 wins, she will be a sophomore at Illinois State this fall and is a member of their softball program.

Southeast Conference all conference softball selections. 1st team for MPHS Cali and Anni Liechty, Chi Glaha and Bailey Johnson. Johnson was named player of the year. 2nd team Jackie Fraise, Sara Moffett, Makayla Cam and Allison Buckert. Honorable mention Trinity Krabill, Abbie Liechty. All Academic selections Allison Buckert, Jackie Fraise, Dani Broeker, Chi Glaha, Sarah Moffett, Cali and Abbie Liechty.

A free football camp for 7th and 8th graders will be held at Maple Leaf Field in Mt. Pleasant 7/24-7/28 from 7-8:30 pm. Please wear workout gear and football cleats. If you have questions contact Ronnie Ashton.

Helmet fitting for high school football players will be Tuesday, July 25, at 8:30 a.m. If you’re going out for football and can make it please attend to get your helmet fit correctly.

Iowa Wesleyan University had five individuals from the men’s basketball team named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court. The honor recognizes students-athletes for their success in the classroom.

The first member of the Tigers to make the list was Brock Butler. Butler was a junior for the IW this past season and is a physical education major. Josh Brase and Jordan Nutt were also juniors on the men’s basketball team. Brase is a Pre-Med major and Nutt is a Pre-Physical Therapy and Exercise Science major at Iowa Wesleyan. The final two members of the Tigers to make the list were Michael and Steven Soukup. Both were seniors this past season and majored in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting.

In order to be named to the NABC Honors Court, student-athletes must be a junior or senior and a varsity player, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher at the end of the 2016-2017 academic year.

On Saturday, July 29th, 2017, a group of Iowa’s most talented pre-college football players will line up across from each other in the UNI Dome for the 45th Annual Iowa Shrine Bowl. The Mt. Pleasant Panthers will once again have a player on the South Team Roster, Pat Canby who played running back and linebacker for the Panthers has been invited to be a member of the South squad. For many, this will be the game of their life because when they line up each and every one will also be stepping up to help a child who has been less fortunate in life than them and who desperately need their help.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl produces this game each year. The game brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities. It has also been an effective tool in raising money for The Shriner’s Hospital For Children.

To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,358,000 for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Funds for The Shriner’s Hospitals For Children are developed by ticket sales, advertising in the Shrine Bowl program, merchandise sales, contributions and sponsorships.