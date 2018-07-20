SPORTS JULY 20, 2018

The old sports saying of it’s not over till it’s over certainly came into play last night in the Louis Muscatine High School State Championship Class 2A softball game against defending state champion Iowa City Regina. The Falcons were down to their last out and a two strike count on the batter Hailey Sanders who then cracked an RBI single that drove in her younger sister Kylee with the winning run for a 4-3 win and L&M captured their 1st ever State Softball Championship. Des Moines Christian beat Central Springs 6-2 to win the 3rd place consolation game.

The Class 1A title game was won by Colins Maxwell who downed AGWSR 1-0, Lisbon won the consolation championship 9-7 over Akron-Westfield.

The other three class championships will be played today. The Class 3A title game has Davenport Assumption tangling with Roland Story. Class 4A has ADM-Adel against Des Moines Hoover. The 5A title game is Indianola battling Pleasant Valley.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament gets started today for Class 1A:

Newman Catholic, Mason City (37-1) VS Tri-Center, Neola (21-2) @ 11 AM

Martensdale-St. Marys (36-6) VS St. Albert, Council Bluffs (31-9) @ 1:30 PM

SATURDAY CLASS 1A 1ST ROUND ACTION @ PRINCIPAL PARK IN DES MOINES:

Lisbon (34-0) VS Don Bosco, Gilbertville (25-8) @ 11 AM

North Linn, Troy Mills (40-3) VS St. Mary’s, Remsen (27-3) @ 1:30 PM

Southeast Conference coaches have named their All Conference baseball teams for the summer of 2018. Making 1st team all-conference for the Mt. Pleasant Panthers: Jordon Magnani, Cooper Huckabone, Chase Lamm and Rylan Seberg. 2nd team selections were: Colby Potts, Bryce Anderson and Zach Beason. MPHS Honorable mention selections: Caleb Potts and Keegan Rich.

Academic All-Conference Honors went to:

Zach Beason

Chase Lamm

Cooper Huckabone

Jordan Magnani

Caleb Potts

Colby Potts

Keegan Rich

Jason Sammons

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division 1st team All Conference Baseball Selections:

Player of the Year- Trenton Massner 12 Wap

Coach of the Year Rick Whiaker Mepo

First Team –

Pitcher: Skyler Juhl Pekin, Brennan Breuer Mepo

Catcher: Karson Cantrell LM, Levi Eberhandt Mepo

Infielders: Cole Ours IMS, Tanner Bainbridge Pekin, Brody Burton Highland, Cauy Massner Mepo, Alex Diewold Mepo

Outfielders: Tyler Carter LM, Brady Dauber LT, Keaton Baayen Pekin, Zach Osborne Mepo

Utility players: Abel Mena CJ, Avery Knock LT, Trace Howard Wap,

The Southeast Iowa Super conference South Division 1st team All Conference Baseball selections:

Player of the year-Jacob Plecker of Van Buren

Coach of the year-Brad Helmerson of New London

Pitchers-Evan Doyle Central Lee, Wyatt Gatton Cardinal, Britt Noel New London

Catchers-Sam Loyd New London, Dreyton Laveine West Burlington

Infielders-Isaac McSoreley New London, Brice Mennen West Burlington, Jacob Plecker Van Buren, Tommy Laughlin Van Buren, Reed Feheske Holy Trinity Catholic

Outfielders-Keonttae Luckett New London, Daniel Crooks West Burlington, Tyler hopp Central Lee, Brycen Starnes Van Buren, Mitchell Brent Notre Dame

Utility players: Jake Fraise Central Lee and Shae Summerfield New London

The city of Mt. Pleasant will have a number of visiting athletes this weekend, the State Knights of Columbus men’s slow pitch Softball Tournament is being held in Mt. Pleasant Saturday and Sunday, there will be a golf tournament for the teams today held at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club, we welcome all those visiting families to Mt. Pleasant and urge local residents to go cheer on the teams at East Lake Park diamonds tomorrow and Sunday.