SPORTS JULY 20, 2017

Southeast Conference all conference softball selections. 1st team for MPHS Cali and Anni Liechty, Chi Glaha and Bailey Johnson. Johnson was named player of the year. 2nd team Jackie Fraise, Sara Moffett, Makayla Cam and Allison Buckert. Honorable mention Trinity Krabill, Abbie Liechty. All Academic selections Allison Buckert, Jackie Fraise, Dani Broeker, Chi Glaha, Sarah Moffett, Cali and Abbie Liechty.

The Mt. Pleasant Panthers defeated Sergeant Bluff Luton in their 1st consolation game Wednesday afternoon in Ft. Dodge. Then in their 5th place consolation game they fell to Carlisle 2-1 in 8 innings. MPHS for the 2nd time in 3 years brings home the 6th place trophy from state, and wrap up the season with a won-loss record of 32-12. In the final game of the season against Carlisle who was runner-up to Oskaloosa in the tournament last year it again became a pitching dual. This time Mt. Pleasant had Bailey Johnson in the circle, she allowed 2 runs off 6 hits, struck out 7 and walked 2. Chi Glaha again was 2-4, Trinity Krabill was 2-3. Mt. Pleasant scored 1 run off 9 hits, only struck out once and none were walked. Chi Glaha again was 2-4, Trinity Krabill was 2-3. The Panther run came in the bottom of the 7th inning forcing extra innings, the international rule was put into use, where you place a runner on 2nd to start each teams at bat. Carlisle scored the winning run in the top of the 8th with the help of a Mt. Pleasant error, the Panthers failed to score in the bottom of the 8th, they had runners on but the Wildcats completed a double play on a line drive shot to 2nd base who then doubled the runner off 2nd.

In the 1st game of the day Mt. Pleasant beat Sergeant Bluff 10-4, Cali Liechty pitched the win and Chi Glaha was 2-4, Sarah Moffett was 2-2 with a double.Mt. Pleasant closes the books on the 2017 season, they chalked up a conference championship, trip to state and while there had a 1-2 record finishing 6th, their 2 losses were 1 run extra inning games and they outscored their opponents at state 13-9. Today is semi-final day for the 5 classes and championships will be decided tomorrow.

Fairfield finished 7th in the consolation round, they lost to Carlisle 4-0 and won over Sergeant Bluff 7-5.

In Class 1A sub-state baseball action last night Lisbon scored a 1-0 win over Burlington Notre Dame, both teams had 3 hits, Lisbon scored in the bottom of the 7th inning to punch their ticket to Des Moines this weekend with a 31-5 record, the Nikes ended the year 16-8.

In a Class 3A play at Washington last night, Davenport Assumption rolled over Fairfield in 6 innings by an 11-1 score.

OTHER 3A SUBSTATE SCORES:

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 1 , Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0 (8 Innings)

Bondurant-Farrar 4 , Boone 2 (9 Innings)

Harlan 10 , Denison-Schleswig 2

Marion 4 , Solon 3 (9 Innings)

Oskaloosa 2 , Vinton-Shellsburg 1

Saydel 4 , Gilbert 3

Wahlert, Dubuque 1 , Waverly-Shell Rock 0

A free football camp for 7th and 8th graders will be held at Maple Leaf Field in Mt. Pleasant 7/24-7/28 from 7-8:30 pm. Please wear workout gear and football cleats. If you have questions contact Ronnie Ashton.