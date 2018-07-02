SPORTS JULY 2, 2018

MPHS softball team dropped all four of their games in the Iowa Classic….Davenport West beat the Panthers 11-0 and Bettendorf downed them 8-0 in Friday action. Saturday M.P. fell to Muscatine 11-1 and Iowa City West 8-7. Mt. Pleasant plays host to Fairfield Monday night in conference action beginning at 5:30 pm.

Ottumwa downed Mt. Pleasant in a high school baseball game played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Saturday night by a score of 8-6. The Panthers host Fairfield Monday night at 5:30 pm in a conference twinbill.