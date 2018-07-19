SPORTS JULY 19, 2018

SPORTS JULY 19, 2018Written by John Kuhens on July 19, 2018
Southeast Conference coaches have named their All Conference baseball teams for the summer of 2018. Making 1st team all conference for the Mt. Pleasant Panthers: Jordon Magnani, Cooper Huckabone, Chase Lamm and Rylan Seberg. 2nd team selections were: Colby Potts, Bryce Anderson and Zach Beason. MPHS Honorable mention selections: Caleb Potts and Keegan Rich.
Academic All-Conference Honors went to:
Zach Beason
Chase Lamm
Cooper Huckabone
Jordan Magnani
Caleb Potts
Colby Potts
Keegan Rich
Jason Sammons
GIRLS STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS AND PAIRINGS:
CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP 6 PM THURSDAY:
Colins Maxwell vs AGWSR (ACKLEY-GENEVA-WELLSBURG-STEAMBOAT ROCK)
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP 8:15 PM THURSDAY:
L&M VS Iowa City Regina
Consolation games for Class 1A and 2A will be held at 5 and 7 PM
Class 3A baseball Sub-State Championship scores, winners onto State Tournament:
Assumption, Davenport 4, Central DeWitt 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4
Bondurant-Farrar 5, Oskaloosa 0
Boone 5, Humboldt 0
Carlisle 6, Grinnell 2 (COACHED BY FORMER MPHS PANTHER BLAKE HEITMEIER)
Harlan 6, Winterset 0
Solon 4, Fairfield 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 6, West Delaware, Manchester 2
Class 4A baseball Sub-State Championship scores, winners onto State Tournament
Cedar Rapids, Washington 5, Iowa City, West 2
Epworth, Western Dubuque 9, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0
Johnston 10, Sioux City, East 0 (5 innings)
Marshalltown 9, Iowa City, City 2
North Scott, Eldridge 3, Davenport, West 2
Urbandale 6, Ankeny 0
Valley, West Des Moines 2, Indianola 0
Waukee 11, Dowling Catholic, WDM 0 (5 innings)
State Baseball Tournament pairings for Class 1A:
FRIDAY:
Seed 1 – Newman Catholic, Mason City (37-1) VS Seed 8 – Tri-Center, Neola (21-2) @ 11 AM
Seed 4 – Martensdale-St. Marys (36-6) VS Seed 5 – St. Albert, Council Bluffs (31-9) @ 1:30 PM
SATURDAY @ PRINCIPAL PARK IN DES MOINES:
Seed 2 – Lisbon (34-0) VS Seed 7 – Don Bosco, Gilbertville (25-8) @ 11 AM
Seed 3 – North Linn, Troy Mills (40-3) VS Seed 6 – St. Mary’s, Remsen (27-3) @ 1:30 PM