SPORTS JULY 19, 2018

Southeast Conference coaches have named their All Conference baseball teams for the summer of 2018. Making 1st team all conference for the Mt. Pleasant Panthers: Jordon Magnani, Cooper Huckabone, Chase Lamm and Rylan Seberg. 2nd team selections were: Colby Potts, Bryce Anderson and Zach Beason. MPHS Honorable mention selections: Caleb Potts and Keegan Rich.

Academic All-Conference Honors went to:

Zach Beason

Chase Lamm

Cooper Huckabone

Jordan Magnani

Caleb Potts

Colby Potts

Keegan Rich

Jason Sammons

GIRLS STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS AND PAIRINGS:

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP 6 PM THURSDAY:

Colins Maxwell vs AGWSR (ACKLEY-GENEVA-WELLSBURG-STEAMBOAT ROCK)

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP 8:15 PM THURSDAY:

L&M VS Iowa City Regina

Consolation games for Class 1A and 2A will be held at 5 and 7 PM

Class 3A baseball Sub-State Championship scores, winners onto State Tournament:

Assumption, Davenport 4, Central DeWitt 2

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4

Bondurant-Farrar 5, Oskaloosa 0

Boone 5, Humboldt 0

Carlisle 6, Grinnell 2 (COACHED BY FORMER MPHS PANTHER BLAKE HEITMEIER)

Harlan 6, Winterset 0

Solon 4, Fairfield 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 6, West Delaware, Manchester 2

Class 4A baseball Sub-State Championship scores, winners onto State Tournament

Cedar Rapids, Washington 5, Iowa City, West 2

Epworth, Western Dubuque 9, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 0

Johnston 10, Sioux City, East 0 (5 innings)

Marshalltown 9, Iowa City, City 2

North Scott, Eldridge 3, Davenport, West 2

Urbandale 6, Ankeny 0

Valley, West Des Moines 2, Indianola 0

Waukee 11, Dowling Catholic, WDM 0 (5 innings)

State Baseball Tournament pairings for Class 1A:

FRIDAY:

Seed 1 – Newman Catholic, Mason City (37-1) VS Seed 8 – Tri-Center, Neola (21-2) @ 11 AM

Seed 4 – Martensdale-St. Marys (36-6) VS Seed 5 – St. Albert, Council Bluffs (31-9) @ 1:30 PM

SATURDAY @ PRINCIPAL PARK IN DES MOINES:

Seed 2 – Lisbon (34-0) VS Seed 7 – Don Bosco, Gilbertville (25-8) @ 11 AM

Seed 3 – North Linn, Troy Mills (40-3) VS Seed 6 – St. Mary’s, Remsen (27-3) @ 1:30 PM