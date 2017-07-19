SPORTS JULY 19, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team fell in the 1st round of the State Softball Tournament in Ft. Dodge yesterday to defending state champion Oskaloosa by a score of 3-2 in an 8 inning thriller. The pitchers for both teams, Cali Liechty of M.P. and Alexis Groet of Oskaloosa locked into an epic pitcher’s duel. Groet got the win allowing 2 runs off 7 Panther hits, she struck out 11 total after striking out the 1st 6 Panther hitters, she issued 2 walks. Cali Liechty took the loss giving up 3 runs off 6 Indian hits, she struck out 4 and walked 2. Leading Mt. Pleasant in hitting was Chi Glaha who was 3-4 and had 2 RBI’s. The Panthers now 31-11 move to the consolation round and play Sergeant Bluff 28-11 at noon today, they lost their 1st round game to Winterset 5-4, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live.. The 5th and 7th place games will be played at 4 pm. Winners of the noon game will play for 5th and losers play for 7th.

OTHER 4A 1ST ROUND SCORES: Charles City beat Fairfield 5-4 and Ballard downed Carlisle 11-5. CLASS 5A: Waukee beat West Des Moines Dowling 3-1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy won 5-4 over Johnston, Pleasant Valley beat West Des Moines Valley 6-4 in 9 innings, Urbandale won 5-4 over Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

Burlington Notre Dame is one win away from qualifying for the Class 1A State Baseball Championships that begins this weekend in Des Moines. The Nikes tonight travel to Washington High School to play 6th ranked Lisbon in the Sub-State final, the start time has been changed to 5 pm, the game was scheduled for last night but was rained out. There also will be a Class 3A Sub-State final played on the Washington diamond with a 7 pm start. Fairfield will play #2 ranked Davenport Assumption with the winner going onto state.

On Saturday, July 29th, 2017, a group of Iowa’s most talented pre-college football players will line up across from each other in the UNI Dome for the 45th Annual Iowa Shrine Bowl. The Mt. Pleasant Panthers will once again have a player on the South Team Roster, Pat Canby who played running back and linebacker for the Panthers has been invited to be a member of the South squad. For many, this will be the game of their life because when they line up each and every one will also be stepping up to help a child who has been less fortunate in life than them and who desperately need their help. The Iowa Shrine Bowl produces this game each year. The game brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities. It has also been an effective tool in raising money for The Shriner’s Hospital For Children. To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,358,000 for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Funds for The Shriner’s Hospitals For Children are developed by ticket sales, advertising in the Shrine Bowl program, merchandise sales, contributions and sponsorship.