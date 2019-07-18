Sports, July 18th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Softball:

We are just days away from the start of the 2019 Iowa High School State Softball tournament and KILJ will be featuring two area teams in Fort Dodge.

We’ll have coverage of Wapello, the #8 seed in the 2A field, and Louisa-Muscatine, the #2 seed in Class 3A.

Wapello has had a dream post-season run to qualify for the state tournament with a record of 17-12.

This is a team however, that plays much better than perhaps their record indicates.

Take, for example, their 3-2 loss to Louisa-Muscatine last week or their 3-1 loss to West Burlington earlier in the season.

They’ve been right there multiple times and this post-season they’ve seemed to hit their stride.

The Arrows are led by a trio of underclassmen who play well beyond their years: freshman Serah Shafer and sophomore’s Sammy Ewart and Aliyah Lolling.

Shafer led the team with three home runs and a team-high 25 runs batted in.

Ewart paced the Arrows with a .383 batting average.

Lolling was second on the team with a .364 batting average.

As a team, Wapello hit a cool .300, stealing 43 of 45 bases.

Their biggest advantage will probably come in the circle where they had two players who had sub 1.00 ERA’s.

Senior Samantha Smith went 5-6 this season but pitched to a microscopic 0.68 ERA, tops on the team.

Lolling finished the season 7-1 with a 0.79 ERA.

It gives the Arrows some flexibility and two elite game-changing arms to throw at their opponents in Fort Dodge.

Their opponent are the much ballyhooed girls from North Linn, who come 39-4. They did face some common opponents to Wapello — they lost to Louisa-Muscatine 8-0 back on June 8th.

They’re led by one of the state’s most feared hitters in junior Grace Flanagan, who has hit .484 this season with 12 long balls and 47 runs batted in.

Her kinfolk Abby Flanagan has driven in a team-best 55 runs, so yes, Wapello will have their hands full.

Wapello and North Linn will be on the air Monday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. right here on KILJ-FM.

Meanwhile, Louisa-Muscatine has been a machine in southeast Iowa this year, rolling to a 33-4 record in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.

They didn’t blow their opponents out in their playoff run but they got the job done, defeating Central Lee 6-0, Centerville 1-0 and Williamsburg 1-0 to qualify for state.

This is a team and program that are no strangers to success. They were last year’s Class 2A state title winners.

This year, playing up a class, they haven’t missed a beat.

Junior starting pitcher Hailey Sanders has been the common thread in their success and she’s been virtually unhittable this season, racking up 20 wins and a 0.40 ERA.

Opponents are hitting just .080 against her.

Kylee Sanders, a sophomore, is hitting a team best .515 this season for L-M, and while they don’t have huge power numbers, they have hit 69 doubles and .365 as a team.

They will open up against #7 Mount Vernon, who finished this season 27-11.

That game will be Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in Fort Dodge.

Tennis:

Venue: East Lake Park, Mt. Pleasant

Ages: 7-12 grade boys & girls (maximum 15 players).

Focus: serve, net play (volleys, overhead), doubles skills, competitive play/drills, match analysis, fitness training

Instruction: The teaching methods of the USTA National Academy as well as the renowned Spanish system, widely regarded as the finest in the world.

Cost: $15

Contact: Tyler Rodgers: tyler.rodgers@mtpcsd.org. Camp will be led by Coach Steve Briggs.

Camp Time & Date: Thursday, August 1, 3:00-5:00

Coach’s Bio: Steve Briggs is head coach of the Maharishi School boys’ team, 2014 Triple Crown State Champs. Steve played tennis at the University of Arizona and on the European Futures Tour. He served as Director of Tennis for the Vic Braden Tennis College, Germany and Paradise Valley Country Club, Denver, Co. He was also Director of Tennis at the Quad City Tennis Club, Moline, Illinois.

Football:

KILJ has announced their tentative broadcast schedule for this fall’s football season, we will cover all Mount Pleasant Panther football games, one Class 1A game in Week Zero, at least three Iowa Wesleyan games, and all Iowa and Iowa State games.

Here’s the schedule for your ease:

8/23: Winfield-Mt. Union vs. Springville (7:00 p.m.) or New London at Clarinda Academy (7:00 p.m.)

8/30: Mount Pleasant at Clear Creek-Amana (7:30 p.m.)

8/31: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Miami (OH) (6:30 p.m.) and Iowa State vs. UNI (11:00 a.m.)

9/6: Mount Pleasant vs. Pella (7:30 p.m.)

9/7: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Rutgers (11:00 a.m.) and Iowa Wesleyan at Cornell College (7:00 p.m.)

9/13: Mount Pleasant at Central Lee (7:00 p.m.)

9/14: Iowa at Iowa State (3:00 p.m.)

9/20: Mount Pleasant at Ottumwa (7:00 p.m.)

9/21: Iowa State vs. UL-Monroe (TBD) and Iowa Wesleyan vs. Westminster College (1:00 p.m.)

9/27: Mount Pleasant vs. Fairfield (7:00 p.m.)

9/28: Iowa vs. Middle Tennessee (TBD) and Iowa State at Baylor (TBD)

10/4: Mount Pleasant at Keokuk

10/5: Iowa at Michigan (11:00 a.m.) and Iowa State vs. TCU (TBD)

10/11: Mount Pleasant vs. Solon (7:30 p.m.)

10/12: Iowa vs. Penn State (TBD) and Iowa State at West Virginia (TBD)

10/18: Mount Pleasant vs. Fort Madison (7:30 p.m.)

10/19: Iowa vs. Purdue (11:00 a.m.) and Iowa State at Texas Tech (TBD)

10/25: Mount Pleasant at Washington (7:30 p.m.)

10/26: Iowa at Northwestern (11:00 a.m.) and Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State (TBD)

11/2: Iowa Wesleyan at College of Saint Scholastica (maybe, in Duluth, MN at 12:00 p.m.)

11/9: Iowa at Wisconsin (TBD) and Iowa State at Oklahoma (TBD)

11/16: Iowa vs. Minnesota (TBD) and Iowa State vs. Texas (TBD)

11/23: Iowa vs. Illinois (TBD) and Iowa State vs. Kansas (TBD)

11/29: Iowa at Nebraska (1:30 p.m.)

11/30: Iowa State at Kansas State (TBD)