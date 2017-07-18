SPORTS JULY 18, 2017

The 8th ranked Panthers with a record of 31-10 are the #5 seed in the Class 4A field at the State Softball tournament in Ft. Dodge. They will play their 1st round game this afternoon at 3 pm on Buena Vista Field against the defending state champion Oskaloosa Indians who are the #4 seed and have a 29-12 record. Oskaloosa and MPHS met last year in the Regional final and the Indians won. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live beginning at 3 pm. If the Panthers win they Thursday at 11:30 am against the winner of the Winterset vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1st round game, if they lose then they play two consolation games Wednesday one at noon and the other at 4 pm. The Fairfield Trojan softball team also from the Southeast Conference is the #2 seed and will play 7th seeded Charles City at 5 pm this evening also on Buena Vista Field.

Class 1A, 2A and 3A opened play yesterday:

Class 1A 1stROUND SCORES: Kee High rolled over Montezuma 18-1, Westwood won 11-9 over Colfax-Mingo. Sigourney beat Akron-Westfield 7-3, Clarksville won 9-8 over Belle Plaine.

CLASS 2A 1ST ROUND SCORES: Durant 9 Logan-Magnolia 8, Iowa City Regina 8 North Union 1, Interstate 35-Truro 4 Central Springs 3 (8 inn.) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont won 7-2 over Waterloo Columbus.

CLASS 3A 1ST ROUND SCORES FROM 2 GAMES: Davenport Assumption 10 West Marshall 0, Center Point-Urbana 14 Humboldt 2.

Fairfield won the Class 3A District Baseball Championship clash they had with Keokuk at Fairfield last night by a score of 9-4. The Trojans pounded out 14 hits and Fairfield had 5. Keokuk ends the year 15-24, Fairfield advances to the District final at Washington tomorrow night against #2 ranked Davenport Assumption who blanked the Demons 12-0 last night on the Demons home field.

Burlington Notre Dame is one win away from qualifying for the Class 1A State Baseball Championships that begin this weekend in Des Moines. The Nikes tonight travel to Washington High School to play 6th ranked Lisbon in the Sub-State final AT 7 PM. Notre Dame is 16-7 and Lisbon has a record of 30-5. The Nikes last trip to state was in 2002, Lisbon went in 2012.