Sports, July 17th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Softball:

The post-season dream run for Fairfield came to a close last night in a hard fought Class 4A regional final, 3-0 to North Scott.

The Lancers led 1-0 until the 5th inning when Abby Moeller hit a two-run home run, giving them a three-run cushion.

It was quite the blow for Fairfield, who had the bases loaded in the top of the 5th, but failed to score.

The Trojans close their season with a record of 22-19, for the Lancers, it’s their first trip to the state tournament since 2010.

The 4A and 5A fields are now filled:

In 4A: it’s #1 Carlisle vs. #8 Denison-Schleswig, #4 Independence vs. #5 West Liberty, #2 North Scott vs. #7 Oskaloosa and #3 Charles City vs. #6 Dallas Center-Grimes.

In 5A: it’s #1 Waukee vs. #8 Ottumwa, #4 Indianola vs. #5 Johnston, #2 Fort Dodge vs. #7 West Des Moines Valley, and #3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. #6 Iowa City High.

The state tournament begins next Monday at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.

Baseball:

The Mediapolis baseball team is moving on to Saturday night’s district final.

The Bulldogs cashed in on a three-run 2nd inning and a six-run 5th inning to defeat Wapello 9-1 yesterday in Wilton.

Cauy Massner got the start of the Bulldogs and was relieved in the 5th inning by Brennan Breuer who worked out of a bases-loaded jam by coaxing a three-pitch strikeout.

Zach Osborne threw a scoreless 7th inning to preserve the win for Mepo.

The win improves them to 19-8 on the year.

The Bulldogs will take on #1 Wilton who defeated Louisa-Muscatine 3-1 yesterday in the nightcap.

Wilton are the presumptive favorite in the Class 2A field after making an appearance last year at Principal Park.

That game will begin at 7:00 p.m. in Wilton, Saturday night.

Central Lee will also be moving on to Saturday’s night district finals in 2A, they cruised to a 10-0 win in five innings over Chariton.

Luke Simmons had a pair of RBI’s for the Hawks who will now play Davis County in Donnellson, Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

The winners of Central Lee and Davis County and Wilton and Mediapolis will square off in the Class 2A Substate 4 finals in Washington on Tuesday.

That will decide who moves on to the State Baseball tournament.

In 1A last night, Burlington-Notre Dame fell last night to Pekin, 10-4. Pekin improves to 15-8 on the season, while Burlington-Notre Dame ends their season with a record of 16-7.

Pekin will play Iowa Mennonite School, Saturday in Burlington.

Mount Pleasant has off until Friday when they will take on Clear Creek-Amana in a Class 3A District semifinal.

The winner will take on either Fairfield or Keokuk next Monday back in Fairfield.

And, the final Iowa Baseball Coaches Association Polls came out yesterday:

CLASS 1A

1. Mason City Newman

2. Martensdale-St. Marys

3. Alburnett

4. Calamus-Wheatland

5. Southeast Warren

6. Don Bosco

7. Saint Ansgar

8. Kingsley-Pierson

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard

10. Remsen St. Mary’s

CLASS 2A

1. Wilton

2. North Linn

3. Dike-New Hartford

4. West Lyon

5. Van Meter

6. Treynor

7. New Hampton

8. Dyersville Beckman

9. Hinton

10. Estherville-Lincoln Central

CLASS 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier

2. Davenport Assumption

3. DeWitt Central

4. Marion

5. Harlan

6. Fairfield

7. North Polk

8. Gilbert

9. Centerville

10. Ballard

CLASS 4A

1. Johnston

2. Iowa City West

3. Southeast Polk

4. Ankeny Centennial

5. Western Dubuque

6. West Des Moines Dowling

7. Des Moines Roosevelt

8. Waukee

9. Urbandale

10. Mason City