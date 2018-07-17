SPORTS JULY 17, 2018

New London girl’s softball team fell in the 1st round of the State Softball Tournament to Akron Westfield 12-2 in 6 innings at Hazel and Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Ft. Dodge Monday. The Tigers fell behind 3-0 after the 1st inning and the Westeners just kept building on that lead with 2 runs in the 2nd a single run in the 3rd, 1 run in the 4th and 5 runs in the 6th. New London put 2 runs on the board in the top of the 5th as Alexa Wenger and Marah Hartrick knocked in runs. Camryn Blint started for the Tigers in the circle and went 2 innings giving up 5 runs off 4 hits walked 3 and recorded no strikeouts. Sydni Coleman came in to provide relief and she gave up 7 runs on 8 hits walked 1 and struck out2. New London is now 20-10 and has one game left at the State Tournament that is a consolation round game this morning at 11:30 am against Janesville who fell to AGWSR in their opening round game, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live beginning at 11:30.

The L&M Falcons won their Class 2A 1st round State Tournament game 3-2 over Wilton, winning pitcher Isabelle True struck out 16 batters a tournament record and hit a run homer to help her own cause. L&M will play in the semi-finals against Central Springs at 3 pm Wednesday.

CLASS 3A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP BASEBALL GAMES FROM LAST NIGHT :

Assumption, Davenport 1 , Wahlert, Dubuque 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 11 , LeMars 1 (5 Innings)

Bondurant-Farrar 2 , North Polk, Alleman 0

Boone 2 , Gilbert 0

Carlisle 4 , Norwalk 0

Central DeWitt 5 , Xavier, Cedar Rapids 4

Fairfield 6 , Iowa City, Liberty 4

Grinnell 7 , Knoxville 6 (11 Innings)

Harlan 10 , Denison-Schleswig 5

Humboldt 5 , Webster City 3

Oskaloosa 10 , Ballard 9

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 , Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Solon 17 , Clear Creek-Amana 9

Waverly-Shell Rock 6 , Charles City 5

West Delaware, Manchester 5 , Decorah 4

Winterset 5 , Glenwood 0

CLASS 3A WEDNESDAY SUB-STATE BASEBALL FINALS THAT SEND THE WINNERS TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT IN DES MOINES NEXT WEEK.

Assumption, Davenport @ Central DeWitt

Fairfield @ Solon

Grinnell @ Carlisle

Humboldt @ Boone

Oskaloosa @ Bondurant-Farrar

Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City

West Delaware, Manchester @ Waverly-Shell Rock

Winterset @ Harlan

TONIGHT’S SUB-STATE FINAL BASEBALL GAMES THAT SEND WINNERS TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT TO BEGIN FRIDAY IN DES MOINES:

CLASS 1A :

Alburnett @ Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona @ Lisbon

Martensdale-St. Marys @ Southeast Warren, Liberty Center

Newman Catholic, Mason City @ Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids

North Linn, Troy Mills @ Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

St. Albert, Council Bluffs @ Nodaway Valley

St. Mary’s, Remsen @ Gehlen Catholic, LeMars

Tri-Center, Neola @ CAM, Anita

CLASS 2A SUBSTATE BASEBALL FINALS TONIGHT THAT SEND WINNERS TO THE STATE TOURNAMNENT IN DES MOINES NEXT WEEK :

Central Lee, Donnellson @ Regina, Iowa City

East Marshall, LeGrand @ Centerville

Forest City @ Estherville Lincoln Central

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll @ Treynor

Oelwein @ Denver

Van Meter @ Aplington-Parkersburg

West Sioux, Hawarden @ Alta/Aurelia

Wilton @ Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s volleyball team was one of 973 teams to earn the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2017-2018 season. The award winners were announced today by the AVCA.

The honor recognizes collegiate and high school volleyball teams that maintained at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Iowa Wesleyan was one of 173 NCAA Division III institutions to receive the honor, Other SLIAC members honored included Principia College, MacMurray College, Westminster College, and Webster University.