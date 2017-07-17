SPORTS JULY 17, 2017

It’s a big week for the Mt. Pleasant Panther Softball team, it’s State Tournament time in Ft. Dodge. The 8th ranked Panthers with a record of 31-10 are the #5 seed in the tournament. They will play their 1st round game Tuesday afternoon at 3 pm on Buena Vista Field against the defending state champion Oskaloosa Indians who are the #4 seed and have a 29-12 record. Oskaloosa and MPHS met last year in the Regional final and the Indians won. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live beginning at 3 pm. If the Panthers win they Thursday at 11:30 am against the winner of the Winterset vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1st round game, if they lose then they play two consolation games Wednesday one at noon and the other at 4 pm. The Fairfield Trojan softball team also from the Southeast Conference is the #2 seed and will play 7th seeded Charles City at 5 pm Tuesday also on Buena Vista Field. Class 1A, 2A and 3A open play today.

Mt. Pleasant’s domination of Keokuk in high school baseball this season came to an end Friday night in the Class 3A District semi-final game between the two schools at Fairfield that Keokuk won 7-6. In the prior four games this season Mt. Pleasant swept Keokuk with a combined score of 38-15. Friday night Keokuk turned the tables on MPHS jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning and never let go of the lead the rest of the game. Mt. Pleasant kept fighting and would rally throughout the game but Keokuk always had an answer and would squelch the comeback efforts. Dalton Shull suffered the loss on the mound for M.P. Cooper Huckabone led the Panthers at the plate going 2-4, with a homerun and 3 rbi’s. Mt. Pleasant ends the year with a 25-14 record. Keokuk with a 15-23 record will play Fairfield in the District Championship game tonight at 7 pm. Fairfield beat Ft. Madison Friday night 16-1 in 4 innings. In the Class 3A District 9 scores from Washington, Davenport Assumption beat West Liberty 11-1 in 6 innings and Washington downed Williamsburg 8-2. Assumption and Washington play for the district title at Washington tonight at 7 pm.

Class 1A and 2A baseball teams had tournament action on Saturday night. At Highland in the Class 1A District final Burlington Notre Dame beat Pekin 12-0 in 5 innings. The Nikes advance onto the Sub-State final tomorrow night at 7pm in Washington against Lisbon who won 8-1 over Durant at Durant Saturday night. Tomorrow night is the Class 2A sub-state final at Solon, it will feature Iowa City Regina who beat Mid Prairie Saturday night and Wilton who beat Mediapolis 4-2 in Wilton Saturday. The State Baseball Championships for Class 1A begin this Friday and Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines.