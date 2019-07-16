Sports, July 16th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Softball:

One area school is heading to the 2019 State Softball tournament! Yesterday Wapello High School rallied for three runs in the top of the 7th inning and staved off a late rally, stranding the tying run on third and winning run on second to defeat Pekin in a Class 2A region final, 4-3.

Wapello, no stranger to the big moment, finally got over the hump this year. Last year, the Arrows fell to eventual 2A state champion Louisa-Muscatine in the region final. This year, they weren’t letting this opportunity slip away from them.

Serah Shafer had the big hit for Wapello in the three-run 7th inning, lining a base hit up the middle.

It was Shafer’s lone hit on the evening.

Wapello will be the #8 seed in the 2A State tournament, they will face off with #1 North Linn next Monday at 3:00 p.m.

If they should win, they’ll play in the semis on Wednesday, a loss puts them in the consolation bracket on Tuesday.

In 3A, West Burlington saw their dream postseason run come to a close thanks to the big bats of Davenport Assumption. The #1 Knights scored 11 straight runs to beat the Falcons 11-1 in six innings.

Last year’s 3A champions, Assumption will be the #1 seed in the 3A field again this year.

Congrats on a great year to West Burlington.

Louisa-Muscatine has also qualified for state in Class 3A. They will take on #7 Mount Vernon in the opening round next Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m.

Class 4A and 5A will be rounded out tonight.

Mount Pleasant was ousted in the semifinals on Saturday, 12-4 to Fairfield.

Fairfield will try to upset #4 North Scott tonight. The Lancers advanced to tonight’s semifinal after defeating Burlington High 4-3, Saturday night.

The full state field for Class 1, 2 and 3A can be found here.

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference announced their softball all-conference list last night and several area athletes are represented:

NORTH SOUTH

Pitcher Madie Anderson, So, W-MU Lauren Summers, 8th, WB/ND

Abby Buckman, Jr, Lone Tree Ava Smith, Fr, Danville

Catcher Katie Hearn, Sr, L-M Layney Loyd, Jr, New London

Emma Reid, Sr, Wapello Maddie Cloke, Jr, Cardinal

Infield Abbie Miller, Sr, Highland Makenna Davis, Sr, WB/ND

Hailey Sanders, Jr, L-M Lexi Jirak, Jr, Van Buren

Emilee Linder, Jr, Pekin Alyssa Pfadenhauer, Sr, Danville

Suzanna Yoder, Sr, IMS Makenna Hall, Sr, Central Lee

Aly Stokes, Sr, Highland Ashlyn McSorley, Fr, New London

Rachel Lewman, Jr, Cardinal

Outfield Dani Laughlin, 8th, Highland Addyson Kellen, Jr, WB/ND

Zoey Wright, Sr, Pekin Salena Sayre, Jr, Van Buren

Rubye Ney, Sr, IMS Kara Krieger, Jr, New London

McKenna Hohenadel, Fr, L-M Ashley Pfadenhauer, Sr, Danville

Utility Maddie Mashek, Sr, L-M Alexis Davis, Sr, WB/ND

Emily Yahnke, Jr, Highland Chelsey Huff, So, Van Buren

Ellie Ledger, Sr, Pekin Sarah Cross, Jr, Danville

Player of Year Kylie Sanders, So, L-M Lauren Summers, 8th, WB/ND

Coach of Year Bryan Butler, L-M David Oleson, WB/ND

Baseball:

Coverage on KILJ of the IAHSAA baseball playoffs will get underway tonight as KILJ-FM will air tonight’s opener for Mediapolis — they’re battling Wapello in Wilton.

That game will begin at 5:00 p.m.

The Bulldogs enter today’s post-season matchup with a record of 18-8.

Mepo is led by senior Cauy Massner who hit .363 this season with two home runs and a team high 28 runs batted in.

Senior Brennan Breuer has been the ace of the Mediapolis staff, going 3-1 this year with a 2.12 ERA.

Central Lee will take on Chariton at home tonight.

It’s been a banner year for Central Lee, who begin their post-season run after winning 18 games this regular season.

They’ll play tonight in Donnellson at 7:00 p.m.

The district final will be this Saturday.

In 1A tonight, Burlington-Notre Dame will take on Pekin in Burlington at 7:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant has off until Friday when they will take on Clear Creek-Amana in a Class 3A District semifinal.

The winner will take on either Fairfield or Keokuk next Monday back in Fairfield.