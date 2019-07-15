Sports, July 15th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther softball team saw their 2019 season come to a close Saturday night at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex, falling to the Fairfield Trojans 12-4.

Fairfield will move onto Tuesday’s Class 4A Region 6 final and take on North Scott, who defeated Burlington 4-3.

The Trojans got the scoring started in the first inning, taking advantage of some early nerves, jumping to a 2-0 lead.

Mount Pleasant however, would counter with three of their own in the bottom of the first.

Anni Liechty uncorked a two-run home run and two batters later, Sydni Coleman sent a rocket off the center-field wall, scoring Trinity Krabill — giving Mount Pleasant a 3-2 lead.

That lead held until the fifth inning, when all of a sudden Fairfield’s bats became red hot. The Trojans scored three runs in the fifth, added five more in the sixth and two more for good measure in the seventh.

Mount Pleasant would add one more in the bottom of the seventh, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

The Panthers close their season with a record of 23-13.

Two other area programs will play for a right to move to the state tournament next Monday, tonight.

West Burlington and Wapello are both in action tonight.

We’ll start in 3A with West Burlington, as they play #1 Davenport Assumption tonight at Assumption High School at 7:00 p.m.

It’s been another banner year for the Knights, cruising to another Mississippi Athletic Conference title.

Last year’s 3A champion, Assumption looks like the field favorite.

However, West Burlington has been playing sublime softball over the last handful of weeks. The Falcons have won six of their last seven games, including an upset, shutout win over #9 Camanche last week.

8th grade pitcher Lauren Summers has been a revelation in the circle, she’s gone 23-9 with a 2.03 ERA.

Makenna Davis has been the leading hitter for the Falcons, she’s driven in 22 with a .425 batting average.

In 2A, Wapello will take on Pekin for a chance to move onto the state tournament in Fort Dodge.

Both teams are peaking at the right time, so to speak.

Wapello, 16-12, has gone on a tear since the post-season began, beating Cardinal 8-1 and West Branch 9-0.

West Branch did a favor for everyone in the 2A field, knocking off #7 Iowa City Regina in the quarterfinals.

Pekin, 19-12, has picked up wins over Wilton and Van Buren on their way to the region final.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Pekin High School.

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team closed out their regular season last Friday, defeating Solon, 3-2.

Here’s how things played out:

Mount Pleasant 3

Solon 2

Pitching:

Jaxon Hoyle (W) 6 2/3 IP, 2 runs, 1 earned on 3 hits, 6 BB, and 6 Ks

Nik Coble (Save) 1/3IP struck out only batter he faced with bases loaded

Hitting:

Clayton Lowery 2-3 with a RBI

Nik Coble 2B

Jaxon Hoyle 1B and RBI

Chase Lamm 1B

Bryce Anderson 1B

The Panthers finish their 2019 regular season with a record of 20-10, they’ll take on Clear Creek-Amana on Friday in the opening round of the playoffs.

Coverage on KILJ of the IAHSAA baseball playoffs will get underway this week, KILJ-FM will air Tuesday’s opener for Mediapolis, they’ll take on Wapello in Wilton.

That game will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Other area schools got underway Saturday night in 1A, including New London, Winfield-Mount Union and Van Buren.

New London lost in their opener, 8-4 to Iowa Mennonite School.

Darius Whaley had two hits for the Tigers, he also threw 4.2 innings in relief, striking out six.

The Tigers end their year with a record of 9-12.

Winfield-Mount Union suffered a 15-0 loss to Burlington/Notre Dame.

The Wolves bow out in 2019 with a record of 1-23.

Van Buren saw their season come to a close, 15-5 in a loss to Chariton.

Central Lee (18-2) will take on Chariton at home this Tuesday.