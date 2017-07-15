SPORTS JULY 15, 2017

Mt. Pleasant’s domination of Keokuk in high school baseball this season came to an end Friday night in the Class 3A District semi-final game between the two schools at Fairfield that Keokuk won 7-6. In the prior four games this season Mt. Pleasant swept Keokuk with a combined score of 38-15. Friday night Keokuk turned the tables on MPHS jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning and never let go of the lead the rest of the game. Mt. Pleasant kept fighting and would rally throughout the game but Keokuk always had an answer and would squelch the comeback efforts. Dalton Shull suffered the loss on the mound for M.P. Cooper Huckabone led the Panthers at the plate going 2-4, with a homerun and 3 rbi’s. Mt. Pleasant ends the year with a 25-14 record. Keokuk with a 15-23 record will play Fairfield in the District Championship game Monday night at 7 pm. Fairfield beat Ft. Madison last night 16-1 in 4 innings. In the Class 3A District 9 scores from Washington, Davenport Assumption beat West Liberty 11-1 in 6 innings and Washington downed Williamsburg 8-2. Assumption and Washington play for the district title at Washington Monday at 7 pm.

Class 2A District baseball tonight Mediapolis plays at Wilton, Mid Prairie plays at Iowa City Regina.

Class 1A District Championships tonight has Notre Dame playing Pekin at Highland and Lisbon playing at Durant.

Mt. Pleasant Panther fans can meet the 2017 State bound Panther softball team this morning at Shottenkirk at 10 am. Come meet the players and coaches of the MPHS softball team that is headed to the State Tournament in Ft. Dodge next week. Coach Troy Mears and the Panther players will be available for pictures, sign autographs, enjoy some food and will meet the fans who have been in the stands all season long supporting them. Come meet the State bound Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team, this morning at 10 am in the Shottenkirk show room. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting the event live courtesy of Southeastern Renal Dialysis.