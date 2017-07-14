SPORTS JULY 14, 2017

The tournament trail begins tonight for the Mt. Pleasant High School baseball team. The Panthers 25-13 play Keokuk 14-23 at 5 pm tonight at Fairfield as part of a double header, Ft. Madison and Fairfield battle in the 2nd game at 7 pm. This will be the 5th meeting between the two schools this season, in the 4 regular season games Mt. Pleasant won all of them by a combined score of 38-15. Mt. Pleasant has a very balanced pitching staff that has shown good control not issuing a lot of walks. Pat Canby leads the Panther hitting with a .500 average, 18 doubles and 34 RBI’s. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live tonight’s game, the winners tonight will play Monday night at 7 pm in Fairfield.

Mt. Pleasant Panther fans can meet the 2017 State bound Panther softball team this Saturday morning at Shottenkirk at 10 am. Come meet the players and coaches of the MPHS softball team that is headed to the State Tournament in Ft. Dodge next week. Coach Troy Mears and the Panther players will be available for pictures, sign autographs, enjoy some food and will meet the fans who have been in the stands all season long supporting them. Come meet the State bound Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team, Saturday at 10 am in the Shottenkirk show room. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting the event live courtesy of Southeast Renal Dialysis.

The Burlington Notre Dame Nike baseball team turned turning two into a 4-2 District semi-final victory against New London on the Highland High School diamond. New London fell behind early in the game 3-0 when the Nikes scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning when Adam Johs doubled, Nicholas Skerik singled him in, then Matt Meeker launched a towering 2 run homer over the left field fence. Nikes then added an insurance run in the bottom of the 6th after New London had pulled within a run scoring 2 in the top of the 5th. Contributing to the Tigers downfall also were two perfectly executed 6-4-3 double plays erasing New London threats in the top of the 6th and7th innings. Reno Chiri and Cole Helmerson each had 2 hits to lead the Tiger bats. Chiri suffered the loss on the mound, New London ends the year 19-5 and Notre Dame advances with a 15-7 record to the District finals Saturday night at Highland against Pekin at 7 pm. Pekin won the 2nd game of the semi-final double header last night beating the host school Huskies 7-2. Other Class 1A scores had: Lisbon beat Calamus Wheatland 5-4 and Durant edged Lone tree 6-5. Lisbon plays at Durant Saturday night at 7 pm.