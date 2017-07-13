SPORTS JULY 13, 2017

Mt. Pleasant Panther fans can meet the 2017 State bound Panther softball team this Saturday morning at Shottenkirk at 10 am. Come meet the players and coaches of the MPHS softball team that is headed to the State Tournament in Ft. Dodge next week. Coach Troy Mears and the Panther players will be available for pictures, sign autographs, enjoy some food and to meet the fans who have been in the stands all season long supporting them. Come meet the State bound Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team, Saturday at 10 am in the Shottenkirk show room. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting the event live courtesy of Southeast Renal Dialysis.

The final rankings for Class 3A and 4A baseball teams has been released by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association. Class 3A has Harlan as #1 and Davenport Assumption as #2, the Mt. Pleasant Panthers have received some votes but not enough to move into the top ten. Johnston sets atop the Class 4A field with West Des Moines Dowling 2nd. Mt. Pleasant opens up tournament play tomorrow night at 5 pm against Keokuk at Fairfield. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live. MPHS is 4-0 against the Chiefs this season by a combined score of 39-15.

Class 1A District Semi-final baseball action comes to KILJ tonight. The 19-4 New London Tigers are battling the 14-7 Burlington Notre Dame Nikes at Highland High School with the 1st pitch scheduled for 5 pm. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the action live. New London rolled to a win over Holy Trinity Catholic in the 1st round Tuesday night and Notre Dame had to come from behind to win over Winfield in the 2nd game of that double header played at BND. New London has 3 batters hitting over .400 for the season, Isaac McSorely, Britt Noel and Justin Henecke. The Tiger pitching staff is solid and deep also, Britt Noel is 6-0 and has a .61 ERA, Justin Henecke is 5-0 and has a 1.94 ERA, Reno Chiri rounds out the staff with a 5-1 record but has suffered a foot injury recently and was not in the lineup Tuesday. New London seems to be playing their best baseball right now as they have won 8 games in a row. Highland plays Pekin in the 2nd game tonight, the winners will meet Saturday night in the District final.

In other Class 1A action tonight at Durant, at 5 pm Lisbon plays Calamus- Wheatland and at 7 pm Durant vs Lone Tree.

Class 2A games played last night at Iowa City Regina, Mid Prairie beat West Burlington 6-2. Regina downed Van Buren 12-3. Those winners meet Saturday night at Regina.