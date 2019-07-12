Sports, July 12th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Soccer:

Congratulations to Mount Pleasant senior midfielder Mary West (@marewest19), who will be participating in tomorrow's @IAHSSCA East vs. West All-Star game in Des Moines. West led Mount Pleasant with 17 goals this season. #iahssoc — Nathan Bloechl (@NathanBloechl) July 12, 2019

Mount Pleasant senior Mary West will be competing in this year’s IAHSSCA Girls’ Soccer All-Star game in Des Moines, tomorrow.

West led Mount Pleasant with 17 goals scored last season.

She will compete on Team East on Saturday.

Here’s the full roster, featuring Grace Dupuis of Burlington Notre Dame:

Name: Position School: Team Mark Howard Coach Pella East Tara Hansel For Beckman Cathoic East Allison Whitaker Def Bettendorf East Grace Dupuis Burlington Notre Dame East Elli Gruhn Cedar Falls East Carly Mihalovich Centerville East Vanessa Mena For Columbus Junction East Skyler Malone GK Decorah East Gabby Corday Def Denver East Anna Paca Def Dubuque Hempstead East Kelsey Ryan Def Knoxville East Hannah Garcia HM LInn-Mar East Mary West MF Mount Pleasant East Amanda Fortmann MF Nevada East Rachel Rhoads MF Newton East Grace Held For Pella East Josie Lickteig Def Pella East Quinn Deahl GK Prairie East Clark Charleston Coach Bishop Heelan West McKenzie Langstraat RW Ankeny Centennial West Olivia Sharar LW Ankeny West Brooklin Froehlich Def Bishop Heelan West Alyssa Wittry MF Carroll West Julie Dunlap Dowling Catholic West Eva Steckelberg CM Gilbert West Catherine Millar HM Glenwood West Mikayla McCart Wing Lewis Central West Katie Burglund MF North Polk West Lily Kallenbach GK Norwalk West Natalie Martinez For Perry West Allee Downing For Sioux City East West Jori Bronner Wing Unity Christian West Megan Nelson Valley West Jori Nieman For Waukee West Joelle Grubbs LB West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley West

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team split a twin bill last night at home for senior night versus Knoxville.

The Panthers won game one 7-5 and dropped game two 12-2.

They’ll close out the regular season tonight on the road at Solon. First pitch tonight is set for 7:00 p.m.

Here’s how things played out last night at Mapleleaf:

Game One:

Mount Pleasant 7

Knoxville 5

Pitching:

Bryce Anderson (W) 7IP, 5 runs on 10 hits, 1BB, and 3Ks

Hitting:

Nik Coble 2-3 with 2B

Chase Williamson 2-3 with 1B and RBI

Clayton Lowery 3B and 3RBIs

Trace White 1B and RBI

Brennan Bender 1B and RBI

Chase Lamm 1B

Bryce Anderson 1B

Game Two:

Knoxville 12

Mount Pleasant 2

Pitching:

Clayton Lowery (L) 3 2/3IP, 3 runs on 2 hits, 5BB, and 2Ks

Trace White 2 1/3IP 7 runs, 1 ER on 7 hits and 3Ks

Corbin Broeker 1 IP, 2 runs on 2 hits and 1K

Hitting:

Dalton Gardner 1-2 with RBI

Chase Williamson 1B

Corbin Broeker 1B

Brennan Bender 1B

The co-conference champion Panthers are now 19-10 on the season.

Softball:

Tonight is going to be huge night of softball for some area teams, but first, let’s look at some 4A matchups that got underway last night.

Mount Pleasant now knows their opponent for Saturday night’s huge playoff contest at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex: the Fairfield Trojans.

The Panthers — who earned a first-round bye — will look for some revenge after Fairfield took the conference title in a winner take all matchup earlier this month at Fairfield.

The Trojans knocked off Keokuk last night 7-1 in their opening round matchup.

Coty Engle had two hits in the win for Fairfield, while Destiny Gridley drove in three runs.

Allison Rebling was terrific in the circle, allowing just two hits over her seven innings, striking out fourteen.

Saturday night’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and you can hear it here on KILJ-FM and KILJ.com.

The top of Mount Pleasant’s bracket is all set: #4 North Scott versus Burlington.

The Grayhounds took down Fort Madison last night 11-1. Adessa Bradenburg picked up the win for Burlington.

Bryanna Mehaffy went 4-for-4 for the Grayhounds in the win, while Carley McGinity recorded three hits.

The Bloodhounds end their season with a record of 14-18.

Burlington’s win sets up a very intriguing matchup with the Lancers of North Scott.

These two teams have already played each other twice this year, back on June 25th. The Grayhounds earned a split against the #4 team in the state.

The winner of Mount Pleasant and Fairfield will take on the winner of North Scott and Burlington for the right to move on to the Class 4A state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.

Several other area schools will be in action tonight, all of which are just two games away from punching tickets to the state softball tournament.

Perhaps the most intriguing match-up tonight is West Burlington-Notre Dame and #9 Camanche.

The Falcons have been playing sublime softball of late and could be a real problem for Camanche.

WB-ND is 24-11 on the year, while Camanche is 31-9. That game will be in Camanche tonight.

Staying in 3A, #2 Louisa-Muscatine will take on a pesky Centerville side tonight. L-M was last year’s 2A state champion and they haven’t missed a beat making the jump to 3A.

In 2A, Wapello will take on West Branch at home, while Van Buren will stay in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference and host Pekin.

Winners of the games tonight will play in the region finals on Monday night at site to be determined.