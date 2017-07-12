SPORTS JULY 12, 2017

For the 2nd time in 3 years the Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team who is 31-12 will be headed to the State Softball Tournament in Ft. Dodge. The 8th ranked Panthers punched their ticket to state when they hammered out a 7-3 win over unranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on Maple Leaf Field last night. After losing the coin toss M.P. played as the visiting team and took the lead 1-0 in the top of the 3rd inning, Xavier answered with 2 runs in the bottom of that inning to take a 2-1 lead and upped it to 3-1 with another run in the 4th inning. Then Mt. Pleasant got their bats going and scored 3 runs in the top of both the 5th and 6th innings. Sarah Moffett cleared the loaded bases in the 5th with a double over the centerfielder’s head to make the score 4-3. Then in the 6th Bailey Johnson cleared the bases with a triple that built the lead to 7-3 and the Panthers retired the Saints in order in botht he bottom of the 6th and 7th innings. Cali Liechty pitched the 6 hit win for the Panthers to improve her record to 18-4. The Mt. Pleasant hit parade was led by Chi Glaha 4-4, Bailey Johnson 3-3 with a double and triple and 4 RBI’s, Trinity Krabill 2-4. Coach Troy Mears and the Panthers battle 5th ranked and defending state champion Oskaloosa at 3 pm Tuesday July 18th in the 1st round of the state tournament, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live. The other teams and 1st round matchups Tuesday July 18th: Winterset vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ 1 pm, Fairfield vs Charles City @ 5 pm, Ballard vs Carlisle @ 7 pm.

Mt. Pleasant wrapped up the high school baseball regular season hosting Burlington last night, Panthers fell to the Grayhounds 4-2. Zach Beason suffered the loss on the mound for M.P. Leading the home team hitting: Jordon Magnani went 3-3 with an RBI and Chase Lamm 2-3. Pat Canby added a double for the 25-13 Panthers who now get ready for the second season, they open district play against Keokuk at Fairfield at 5 pm Friday July 14th, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live.

Class 1A District baseball tournament play began last night. The New London Tigers rolled to an easy 14-1 win over 4-17 Holy Trinity Catholic at Notre Dame High School. Britt Noel pitched the win allowing just 3 hits, Cameron Bahl suffered the loss. Leading the Tiger hitting was Sam Loyd and Mason Porter both going 3 for 3, Porter had 5 RBI’s. Britt Noel, Isaac McSorely, Cole Helmerson, and Justin Henecke each had 2 hits. The 19-4 Tigers now advance to play in the semi-finals Thursday night at Highland High School against Burlington Notre Dame who won the 2nd game of the District double header over Winfield Mt. Union by a 10-3 score. Kleyton Benedict suffered the loss on the mound for the Wolves who end the year 3-20, Notre Dame is 14-7 heading into the semis. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the New London vs Notre Dame battle tomorrow night at 5 pm.

OTHER CLASS 1A DISTRICT SCORES: Lone Tree 4 Midland 0, Lisbon 11 Easton Valley 0, Pekin 5 Cardinal 4, Highland 10 Danville 0

Class 2A District action saw Mediapolis down Wapello 12-1, Wilton beat L&M 6-0. Mediapolis will play at Wilton Saturday night.

Games from last night at Iowa City Regina rained out that will be made up tonight, West Burlington vs Mid Prairie at 5 pm and Regina vs Van Buren at 7 pm.