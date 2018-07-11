SPORTS JULY 11, 2018

Burlington scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning and defeated the Mt. Pleasant Panthers in high school baseball played at Community Field in Burlington last night by a score of 7-6. Zach Beason suffered the loss on the mound for M.P. Jordon Magnani and Rylan Seberg each had two RBI’s for the Panthers.

New London the 8th ranked Class 1A baseball team in the state had to come from behind to win in District baseball action last night on their home field over Danville by a score of 5-3. The win improves New London’s record to 22-2, Danville ends the season 2-22, the Tigers will play Iowa Mennonite School tomorrow night at 7 pm, IMS won over Keota at Cardinal last night 16-7, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live. The Nikes downed Holy Trinity Catholic 4-2 in the 1st game of last night’s double header in New London, Notre Dame will play Cardinal of Eldon at 5 pm in New London tomorrow night, Cardinal won on their home field last night over Sigourney 4-0. Isaac McSoreley pitched the win for New London, Griffen Molle took the loss for Danville. McSoreley and Sam Loyd were 2-4 at the plate for the Tigers and Klayton Kleinkopf was 2-3 for Danville.

The final two classes, Class 4A and 5A have established their State Softball Tournament qualifiers. Both Keokuk and Fairfield fell in their Regional Final games, Cedar Rapids Xavier downed Keokuk 8-0 and Newton downed Fairfield 4-1. Joining Xavier and Newton in the 4A field will be: ADM-Adel, Dallas Center-Grimes, Charles City, Des Moines Hoover, Independence and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Class 5A State Tournament field is: Pleasant Valley they defeated the Burlington Grayhounds 4-2 in the Regional final last night. Other qualifiers are Iowa City City High, West Des Moines Valley, Johnston, Indianola, Dubuque Hempstead, C.R. Jefferson and Ft. Dodge.

The Southeast Conference softball coaches have announced the All-Conference selections for 2018 summer season. Mt. Pleasant had three players make 1st team that was Chi Glaha, Mikayla Cam and Anni Liechty. 2nd team honors were awarded to Trinity Krabill and Lyndi Vantiger who also was academic all-conference. Keelyn McNamee and Savana Walls were named honorable mention.

Player of the year for 2018 in the Southeast conference was Michaela Davis of Keokuk.

NEW LONDON TIGER SOFTBALL FANS: There is a lot of excitement getting ready for state! T-shirts can be ordered online by NOON on today at https://anywearmp.com/collections/nl-state-softball-2018 and picked up at the superintendent’s office on Friday. A send-off for the team will be held on Sunday, 7/15/18, at 1:00 p.m. in Charles Lorber Gymnasium. And…a pep bus will be offered IF there are at least 25 riders. Cost is $10 to ride the bus and is open to everyone in the community. Riders MUST BE signed up by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 7/19/18 and payment is expected at sign-up. The bus will leave the gym parking lot at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, 7/16/18, for the 1:00 p.m. game. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased at the complex or online at https://gofan.co/IGHSAU.