SPORTS JULY 11, 2017

SPORTS JULY 11TH, 2017

The 8th ranked 30-12 Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team is one win away from the State Summer Softball Championships coming up next week in Ft. Dodge. The Panthers host unranked Cedar Rapids Xavier who will come into the 7 pm battle with a record of 23-17 and have shutout their 1st two opponents in the Regional 12-0 over Grinnell and 10-0 over 11th ranked ADM Adel. The two teams have played some similar opponents, Xavier has split double headers with Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Burlington and Iowa City West. Mt. Pleasant has lost both games with Burlington, lost one game with C.R. Kennedy and fell in one game with Iowa City West. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live tonight beginning at 7 pm. Other 4A Regional games: Des Moines Roosevelt at #3 Fairfield and #7 Burlington will play at 5th ranked and defending state champion Oskaloosa.

Mt. Pleasant will try and win their 9th game in a row tonight when they host Burlington at 5:30 pm in a non-conference varsity baseball game, that will be preceded by a JV game at 3:30 pm. Burlington is 12-22 coming into tonight’s action, MPHS has a record of 25-12.

Boys High School District Tournament action begins tonight. Class 1A quarter-final action at Burlington Notre Dame has New London playing Holy Trinity Catholic at 5 pm followed by the Winfield Mt. Union vs Notre Dame game. Danville plays at Highland tonight at 7 pm. Class 2A semi-final action has Van Buren at Iowa City Regina at 7 pm. Mediapolis plays Wapello at Wilton at 5 pm followed by the matchup of L&M at Wilton.

Three classes of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament field have been determined. Class 1A saw Sigourney qualify after beating #3 ranked Martensdale St. Mary’s 3-2 Monday night. Sigourney is the team that edged New London 6-5 this past Friday night in the Regional Semi-finals, the Savages the #7 seed will play Monday at 3 pm against #2 seeded Akron-Westfield. #1 ranked Kee High Lansing, Montezuma, Westwood, Colfax Mingo, Clarksville and Belle Plaine complete the 1A field.

Class 2A is made up of Durant, Logan-Magnolia, North Union, Iowa City Regina, Interstate 35, Central Springs, Waterloo Columbus and Eddyville Blakesburg-Freemont.

Making ups the 3A field is: Davenport Assumption, West Marshall, Humboldt, Center Point-Urbana, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Albia, Sioux Center and Mount Vernon.