SPORTS JULY 10, 2017

JULY 10, 2017

The 8th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panthers won their Regional semi-final softball game at home Saturday night against Maquoketa 13-6. Bailey Johnson had 2 homeruns and 5 RBI’s, Sarah Moffett also homered for MPHS in their 30th win of the season. Cali Liechty pitched the win striking out 9 batters. The win sends Mt. Pleasant into the Regional final at home Tuesday against Cedar Rapids Xavier who won 10-0 over 11th ranked A.D.M. Adel Saturday night

.OTHER 4A REGIONAL SCORES: Fairfield won over Keokuk 11 to 6 and Des Moines Hoover beat Waterloo East 12 to 2. Hoover plays at Fairfield Tuesday in a Regional final.

Burlington beat North Scott 3 to 1 and Oskaloosa beat Washington 7 to 1. Burlington plays at Oskaloosa Tuesday in a Regional final.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team won their 8th straight game Friday night when they downed Ottumwa on the road 2-1. Dalton Shull pitched the win, Pat Canby and Cooper Huckabone had singles, Caleb Potts picked up an RBI. The 25-12 Panthers will play at home Tuesday against the Burlington Grayhounds beginning at 5:30 pm.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Volleyball team has released their schedule for the upcoming season. The Tigers are looking to improve on an eighth place finish in the SLIAC standings a year ago. The season will kick off on August 29 in Mount Pleasant, Iowa when the Tigers host Faith Baptist Bible College. The exhibition match is set for 7 pm in Ruble Arena. Iowa Wesleyan will then hit the road for seven contest dates, the first of which will be at Monmouth College (September 2). IW will jump right into conference play with a match against Webster University on September 6 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Iowa Wesleyan Women’s Soccer program has released their schedule for the upcoming season. IW will look to improve from last season under first year head coach, Chris Early. The Tigers will open up the 2017 season with four home games in a row. They will kick off the season by hosting Rockford University on September 2. Bethel University (September 3) and Mount Mary College (September 9) will visit Mount Pleasant, Iowa for IW’s next two games. Faith Baptist Bible College (September 12) will take on the Tigers in the last of the four game home stand. Iowa Wesleyan will travel to Oskaloosa, Iowa, on September 14 before returning home for two games. IW will face the Storm of Simpson College on September 19 and Nebraska Christian College on September 22, both of which are in Mount Pleasant. SLIAC competition will begin with the Tigers traveling to Webster University on September 30.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Men’s Soccer team has announced their schedule for the upcoming season. The Tigers finished the 2016 season with an overall record of 5-14-1, the program’s most wins since 2012. Iowa Wesleyan will be on the road for their first three games of the season. They will open up against Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa on September 2. The Tigers will follow with games against Knox College (September 4), and Hannibal-LaGrange University (September 7). IW will kick off SLIAC play against Webster University. The Tigers will take on the Gorloks in St. Louis, Missouri on September 30. Be sure to visit www.iwtigers.com for the complete schedule and updates to game times.