SPORTS JANUARY 9, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther varsity boys basketball team beat Central Lee Saturday by a score of 74-32. Jordon Magnani had 16 points, Brady Sartorius 15 and Colin Mulford 11. In the jv game Mt. Pleasant won 64-35.

The Iowa Wesleyan women won at home over Greenville Saturday afternoon 74-66, Darby Massner scored 20 points for the Tigers.

In the men’s game Wesleyan won 140-119, Steven Soukup scored 44 points and his brother Michael hit for 25.