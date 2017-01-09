SPORTS January 9, 2017

Mt. Pleasant girl’s basketball team is on a four game winning streak after winning over Washington in Panther Gym Friday night, tonight the Panthers play outside the conference at 13th ranked Class 2A Mediapolis who is 8-1 after a win over Iowa Mennonite Friday. The JV teams of the two schools play at 5:30 followed by the varsity game at 7 pm, KILJ-FM 1-5.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live. The Bullettes are led in scoring by Mackenzie Rogers at 23 points a game. Sarah Moffett leads MPHS scoring 13 points a game.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther varsity boys’ basketball team beat Central Lee Saturday by a score of 74-32. Jordon Magnani had 15 points, Brady Sartorius 13 and Colin Mulford 11. In the JV game Mt. Pleasant won 64-35.

The Iowa Wesleyan women won at home over Greenville Saturday afternoon 74-66, Darby Massner scored 20 points, Jaimie Hurd added 19 for the Tigers.

In the men’s game Wesleyan scored a school record 140-119 win, Steven Soukup scored 44 points and his brother Michael hit for 25.The combined total of points scored is also a school record.