SPORTS JANUARY 8, 2018

Tonight the Mt. Pleasant Panther girls’ basketball team who has a 6-4 record after beating Washington Friday night will entertain 8th ranked Class 2A Mediapolis tonight. The Bullettes are 11-0 and were winners over Goose-Lake Northeast Saturday. The Panther defense will have their hands full with the one-two punch of Mediapolis…Maya Johnson who is averaging 24 points a game, and Mackenzie Rogers who averages 18 points and game. Another double figure scorer Helaina Hillyard averages 14 per game. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game at 7:30 pm, the Freshman boys teams of the two schools will play at 6 pm, there will be no JV girls game.

Reviewing what happened in sports on Saturday:

Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s varsity basketball team defeated Central Lee 75-35 Saturday in Panther Gym. Brady Sartorius hit for 27 points, Colin Mulford had 15 points. M.P. goes to Iowa City Liberty High School Tuesday for a non-conference game. In the JV game Mt. Pleasant beat Central 51-40.

M.P. freshman boys Saturday were defeated by Burlington on the road 74-46, Brevin Wilson had 18 points.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team finished 7th in the Linn-Mar Duals Tournament Saturday. Linn-Mar over the Panthers 45-28, Epworth downed M.P. 49-12, Clear Creek won over Mt. Pleasant 39-30. The Panthers then won their last two matches over Marion 34-33 and Cedar Rapids Xavier 48-33. Abe Wilson, Dalton Bass and James DeMeyer each won 4 matches on the day. Mediapolis finished 10th in this tourney.

Washington High School won the Gary Curtis Invitational at Highland, Columbus Community/WMU finished 3rd, 2nd place South Tama County. New London finished 4th.

The MPHS girl’s bowling team rolled a 1929 score in the L&M Tournament Saturday, led by a 272 rolled by Emily Shumaker. The Panther boy rolled a 2430, led by Sam Anderson with a 335.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team returned to Ruble Arena Saturday afternoon for their first game at home in 2018. The Tigers pulled off the upset with a 59-57 win over Westminster College. Darby Massner finished the game with 16 points and 7 rebounds, while Josie Zerrusen added 15 points and 5 rebounds. Iowa Wesleyan improves to 2-3 in conference play, moving up to sixth place in the standings. The Tigers are 2-11 overall this season, and will return to action on January 10th. They will host Fontbonne University at 6 pm in Ruble Arena.

The Iowa Wesleyan men were beaten by Westminster 87-82, Brock Butler and Jake Neubauer each scored 20 points for the Tigers.

Maryland defeated Iowa in men’s Big Ten basketball on the road Sunday night 91-73. Hawkeyes are 0-5 in the Big Ten and play Thursday at Illinois, KILJ-FM 105.5 will carry the game beginning at 6 pm.

Iowa Wesleyan University is relaunching an NCAA Division III sport adding to the ten represented in IW’s athletic arsenal. Cross Country will begin as Chris Creal has been named as the head men’s and women’s cross country coach effective immediately. Relaunching the University’s Cross Country program is a move that is part of the athletic department’s comprehensive visioning plan, “Committing to Excellence.”

Creal brings coaching experience from cross country and track and field to Iowa Wesleyan. Prior to joining the Tigers coaching staff, he served as the head men’s cross country and track coach and assistant women’s cross country and track and field coach at St. Gregory’s University in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Department has announced their December Student-Athlete of the Month recipient. Brock Butler earned the honors for his performance on the court during the month of December for the Tiger men’s basketball team.

Butler has been a vital part of the Tigers offense this season. He has averaged 27.5 points per game during the month of December. Butler poured in a career best 39 points when the Tigers hosted Greenville University.

The Mt Pleasant Park and Rec department is running a 3rd & 4th grade basketball league. This program is an instructional one led by parent volunteer coaches. They will teach the kids all the fundamentals of the game of basketball. Practices will be one day a week for 45 minutes and games will be on Saturday mornings between 8:30-11:30am from January to February. Registration ends on January 10th and you can call 319-385-1475 for more information.

They are also offering an Intro to Team Sports program for ages 4-7. This is to introduce boys and girls to sports. Each week they will learn a different sport through fun drills in a non-competitive environment. Registration runs through January 26th and call 319-385-1475 or email mpparkandrec@gmail.com for more info.

One more program available and it’s the Panther Dance Clinic K-5th Grade. Participants will join the Mt Pleasant High School Dance Team for an evening of fun. They will practice on January 18th and then perform at the Girls varsity basketball game on the 19th. Participants will receive a High School dance team poster which the team will sign after the camp. Nikole Keaster will be running the program. Registration ends on January 12th and call 319-385-1475 or email mpparkandrec@gmail.com.