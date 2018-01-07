SPORTS JANUARY 7, 2018

Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s varsity basketball team defeated Central Lee 75-35 Saturday in Panther Gym. Brady Sartorius hit for 27 points, Colin Mulford had 15 points. M.P. goes to Iowa City Liberty High School Tuesday for a non-conference game. In the JV game Mt. Pleasant beat Central 51-40.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team finished 7th in the Linn-Mar Duals Tournament Saturday. Linn-Mar over the Panthers 45-28, Epworth downed M.P. 49-12, Clear Creek won over Mt. Pleasant 39-30. The Panthers then won their last two matches over Marion 34-33 and Cedar Rapids Xavier 48-33. Abe Wilson won all 5 matches on the day, James DeMeyer won 4, Zach Beason won 3.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team returned to Ruble Arena Saturday afternoon for their first game at home in 2018. The Tigers pulled off the upset with a 59-57 win over Westminster College. Darby Massner finished the game with 16 points and 7 rebounds, while Josie Zerrusen added 15 points and 5 rebounds. Iowa Wesleyan improves to 2-3 in conference play, moving up to sixth place in the standings. The Tigers are 2-11 overall this season, and will return to action on January 10th. They will host Fontbonne University at 6 pm in Ruble Arena.

The Iowa Wesleyan men were beaten by Westminster 87-82, Brock Butler and Jake Neubauer each scored 20 points for the Tigers.

Oklahoma State won at home against Iowa State in overtime 96-87.