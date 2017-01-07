SPORTS JANUARY 7, 2017

FROM THE IRIS BOWLING CENTER AND SPLITZ LOUNGE SPORTS DESK.

Mt. Pleasant swept Washington in 5 basketball games played between the two schools on the high school level Friday night. The MPHS JV girls beat Washington 39-25, Sadie Carrasco led the scoring with 12 and Taylor Murray added 10. In the varsity girl’s game the panthers won 48-35, the game started slowly with M.P. leading 4-2 at the end of the 1st quarter, Washington led 19-14 at halftime. The Panthers outscored the Demons 14 to 3 in the 3rd quarter and 20 to 13 in the final 8 minutes to grab their 4th straight win and their 1st in the conference in 3 games. KaLynn Batey led Mt. Pleasant in scoring with 14 points. The Panthers will play a non-conference game at #13 Mediapolis Monday.

The boy’s action took place on the Demons floor. Mt. Pleasant won the freshman game 51-48 with Konnor Peterson scoring 12 points, Rylan Seberg scored 11 and Brody Bender 10. Panther JV won 64-44 with Rhett Zeglen leading the way with 16 points. In the varsity game Mt. Pleasant roared to an 86-36 win, Brady Sartorius scored 27, Colin Mulford added 14. That is the 7th straight win for the Panthers who are 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Southeast Conference. Mt. Pleasant boys play at Central Lee today JV game at 3 pm followed by the varsity at 4:30, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the varsity game live.

AREA GIRL’S SCORES:

Danville 46 Van Buren 43

Cardinal of Eldon 47 West Burlington 42

Pekin 38 L&M 30

Burlington Notre Dame 59 Holy Trinity Catholic 31

Burlington 58 Clinton 53

Central Lee, Donnellson 47, Waco 38

Fairfield 62, Fort Madison 26

Highland, Riverside 50, New London 36

Iowa City, West 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 28

Lone Tree 52, Winfield-Mt Union 28

Mediapolis 77, Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona 54

Ottumwa 45, Des Moines, Roosevelt 41

Pella 70, Newton 35

Wapello 46, Columbus, Columbus Junction 43 (OT)

AREA BOY’S SCORES:

Bettendorf 56, Muscatine 38

Central Lee, Donnellson 50, WACO, Wayland 22

Clinton 66, Burlington 46

Danville 86, Van Buren Community 49

Harlan 54, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 64, Mediapolis 42

Lone Tree 68, Winfield-Mt. Union 24

Mount Pleasant 86, Washington 36

Mount Vernon 64, Maquoketa 45

New London 76, Highland, Riverside 59

Notre Dame, Burlington 54, Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 42

Pekin 72, Louisa-Muscatine 67 (OT)

Wapello 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 26

West Burlington 69, Cardinal, Eldon 20

Third ranked Iowa wrestling team defeated #15 Michigan in front of a sold out Michigan crowd 31-7. Hawks wrestle Sunday at Michigan State.

SPORTS TODAY:

MPHS bowling teams at a tournament at L&M

Iowa Wesleyan women and men host Greenville College in SLIAC basketball 1 & 3 pm

Iowa State plays host to Texas KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the game at 7 pm

2016 hunting and fishing licenses expire on Jan. 10, 2017. All hunters and anglers will need a 2017 license to hunt or fish beginning Jan. 11.

Cari Nicely the Naturalist for the Henry County Conservation Department has announced the At the Park Program for January:

This year’s theme is Explore Your Inner Pioneer. The first event is a series of classes on how to tan your own hide.

If you have questions contact Cari Nicely (319) 931-2942 or Tony Brown, Instructor and owner of Broton Taxidermy (319) 537-1061.

Concept of the Course: They will meet for approximately 2 hours, one day a week (Tuesdays) for three weeks. You will be given instruction and hands-on demonstrations for each step of the process, then allowed the time to work on your own skins in class. There will be homework (tasks to be completed) between each class. The objective is at the end of Class III you will have a tanned hair-on skin to do what you wish with.

Course Detail: All Classes meet from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm (Flexible based upon class needs)

Date Overview Location

1ST Class: 24 January 2017 Introduction, Skinning, Fleshing, Drying HCC / Broton Studio

2nd Class: 31 January 2017 Pickling, Shaving, Tanning, Sweating Broton Studio

3rd Class: 07 February 2017 Stretching, Drying and Finishing Broton Studio

First class will start at the Henry County Conservation Nature Center. We will have a short introduction/informational class then move to Broton Taxidermy Studio where the remainder of the first class and subsequent classes will be held.

Cost for this Course is: $30.00 Payable to Henry County Conservation Due NLT: 20 January 2017

Fee covers all materials to tan a small mammal i.e. Coyote, Raccoon, Opossum, Fox, etc….

Class Size is limited to 6 people. So don’t delay in getting registered.