SPORTS JANUARY 6, 2018

Mt. Pleasant rolled over Washington in boys varsity basketball 82-49 in Panther Gymnasium. Brady Sartorius scored 25 points and stole the ball 5 times to give a him a school record career 216 steals. Jordon Magnani added 23 points. M.P. hosts Central Lee Saturday afternoon in Panther Gym with the JV game at 3 pm and the varsity game to follow. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj .com will bring you the varsity game beginning at 4:30 pm.

The JV Panther Boys Basketball Team defeated Washington 62-26. Keegan Kohorst scored 17 points, Jaxon Hoyle scored 16 points, and Brody Bender added 10 points.

MPHS freshman beat Washington 50-31

The MPHS varsity girls won an important road test Friday night in Washington 44-30. Maddie Williamson had 23 points to lead the way. Panthers are now 6-4 over all and 3-1 in the conference. M.P. will host Mediapolis Monday night in Panther Gym.

The JV Girls lost to Washington Friday night in Washington 52-44 after a great comeback effort. Emma Huckabone led the way with a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals. Lydia Stewart had 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Karsyn Lamm contributed 5 points and 3 steals. Emma Rugg had 4 points and 3 steals.

The MPHS freshman girls won 39-24 over Washington led by Serentiy Keomanivong with 19 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

The MPHS wrestling team goes to the Linn-Mar tournament today and the MPHS bowling team goes to Muscatine for a tournament.

The Iowa Wesleyan women and men host Westminster in SLIAC action in Ruble Arena, women play at 1 pm and then the men.

Iowa State plays Oklahoma State on KILJ-AM 1130 and kilj.com beginning at 2 pm.

Iowa Wesleyan University is relaunching an NCAA Division III sport adding to the ten represented in IW’s athletic arsenal. Cross Country will begin as Chris Creal has been named as the head men’s and women’s cross country coach effective immediately. Relaunching the University’s Cross Country program is a move that is part of the athletic department’s comprehensive visioning plan, “Committing to Excellence.”

Creal brings coaching experience from cross country and track and field to Iowa Wesleyan. Prior to joining the Tigers coaching staff, he served as the head men’s cross country and track coach and assistant women’s cross country and track and field coach at St. Gregory’s University in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Department has announced their December Student-Athlete of the Month recipient. Brock Butler earned the honors for his performance on the court during the month of December for the Tiger men’s basketball team.

Butler has been a vital part of the Tigers offense this season. He has averaged 27.5 points per game during the month of December. Butler poured in a career best 39 points when the Tigers hosted Greenville University. He followed that performance with 29 points, which helped IW pick up their first win of the season.

For the month, Butler shot 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from three point range. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds per game and 2.5 assists. Butler was also named SLIAC Player of the Week on December 11, 2017 for his performance against the Panthers.

The Mt Pleasant Park and Rec department is running a 3rd & 4th grade basketball league. This program is an instructional one led by parent volunteer coaches. They will teach the kids all the fundamentals of the of the game of basketball. Practices will be one day a week for 45 minutes and games will be on Saturday mornings between 8:30-11:30am from January to February. Registration ends on January 10th and you can call 319-385-1475 for more information.

They are also offering an Intro to Team Sports program for ages 4-7. This is to introduce boys and girls to sports. Each week they will learn a different sport through fun drills in a non-competitive environment. Registration runs through January 26th and call 319-385-1475 or email mpparkandrec@gmail.com for more info.

One more program available and it’s the Panther Dance Clinic K-5th Grade. Participants will join the Mt Pleasant High School Dance Team for an evening of fun. They will practice on January 18th and then perform at the Girls varsity basketball game on the 19th. Participants will receive a High School dance team poster which the team will sign after the camp. Nikole Keaster will be running the program. Registration ends on January 12th and call 319-385-1475 or email mpparkandrec@gmail.com.

Iowa received a statewide annual precipitation of 33 inches in 2017, more than two inches less than normal, according to the latest Water Summary Update from the Iowa DNR.

The year began with a wetter than normal spring, followed by drier than normal summer and fall months, with the exception of a very wet October.

“The distribution of rainfall was uneven this year, with some areas of southeastern Iowa ending the year more than 10 inches short on rainfall,” said Tim Hall, the DNR’s Hydrology Resources Coordinator. “Good spring rainfall will help to restore soil moisture and shallow groundwater in those areas.”

Streamflow has been generally normal for the second half of the year. Southeastern Iowa remains an area of concern after two consecutive years of drier than normal conditions.

Meanwhile, 2017 was an unusually warm year with a statewide average temperature of 49.9 degrees Fahrenheit, or 1.8 degrees above normal. This ranks as the eighth warmest year on record.