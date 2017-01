SPORTS JANUARY 6, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant high school wrestling team won a home non-conference dual meet over Mediapolis 42-33, here are the Panther winners. 106-Brayden Ackles forfeit, 113 Corbin Broeker decision, 145 Nate Wallace by fall, 152 James DeMeyer decision, 170 Tyler Davis fall, 182 Zach Beason fall, 195 Dalton Bass forfeit and 220 Dalton Shull won by fall. MPHS is now 13-1 in duals.

OTHER AREA WRESTLING SCORES: Washington 54 Ft. Madison 18