SPORTS JANUARY 5, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan University is relaunching an NCAA Division III sport adding to the ten represented in IW’s athletic arsenal. Cross Country will begin as Chris Creal has been named as the head men’s and women’s cross country coach effective immediately. Relaunching the University’s Cross Country program is a move that is part of the athletic department’s comprehensive visioning plan, “Committing to Excellence.”

“I am truly grateful to be selected for this position. I have always dreamed of the opportunity to build a program and after being presented the vision of the University and athletic department, I knew that IW was a great fit for me,” said Creal on joining the Tiger coaching staff.

“I look forward to being a member of this university and community, but most importantly, I look forward to working with student-athletes to make them successful on and off the track.”

Creal brings coaching experience from cross country and track and field to Iowa Wesleyan. Prior to joining the Tigers coaching staff, he served as the head men’s cross country and track coach and assistant women’s cross country and track and field coach at St. Gregory’s University in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

“Tiger Athletics is fortunate to add Chris as a member of the coaching staff”, said Director of Athletics, Derek Zander. “This position was the first step in executing the Tiger Athletics Strategic Plan, “Committing to Excellence”. Chris has a vision for the Cross Country program and I look forward to watching this program grow and develop.” Iowa Wesleyan will start competition in the fall of 2018.

Under his direction at St. Gregory’s, Creal coached three individuals to Track and Field National Qualifiers. Fourteen school records were broken by members of his track and field teams, and eight individuals received Daktronics-NAIA Track and Field Scholar Athlete honors.

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Creal received his United States Track and Field Level 1 certification in 2012. Creal was a member of the cross country and track and field teams at Dana College and earned Daktronics-Track and Field Scholar-Athlete in 2010 and Daktronics-NAIA Cross Country Scholar-Athlete in 2009 and 2010. After Dana College merged with Midland University, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Sports and Fitness Management Concentration) in May of 2011. Creal received his Master of Arts in Educational Policy and Administration from Dakota Wesleyan University in 2013.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Department has announced their December Student-Athlete of the Month recipient. Brock Butler earned the honors for his performance on the court during the month of December for the Tiger men’s basketball team.

Butler has been a vital part of the Tigers offense this season. He has averaged 27.5 points per game during the month of December. Butler poured in a career best 39 points when the Tigers hosted Greenville University. He followed that performance with 29 points, which helped IW pick up their first win of the season.

For the month, Butler shot 43 percent from the field and 38 percent from three point range. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds per game and 2.5 assists. Butler was also named SLIAC Player of the Week on December 11, 2017 for his performance against the Panthers.

The MPHS girl’s varsity basketball team fell to Solon in non-conference basketball 45-39 in Panther Gymnasium, Panthers led 33-19 at halftime, lewd 39-33 at the end of 3 quarters but did not score in the 4th period. KaLynn Batey scored 16 points to lead the Panther offense.

The JV Girls suffered a loss to Solon 37-19. Karsyn Lamm had 6 points. Serenity Keomanivong added 5 points and 5 steals. Ellie Liechty had 3 points. Avery Sutter had 2 points and 4 rebounds and Emma Rugg had 5 rebounds.

IN OTHER AREA VARSITY SCORES: GIRLS: Keokuk handed Central Lee their 1st loss of the season 42-32.

BOYS: Central Lee 51, Keokuk 40, Burlington Notre Dame 71 L&M 54.

WRESTLING: Burlington 48 Wapello 28, Muscatine 40 Burlington 30, Muscatine 48 Burlington 34, New London 33 Waco 24, New London 51 Lone Tree 24, Waco 36 Lone tree 18, Fairfield 54 Keokuk 20, Fairfield 54 Van Buren 19, Keokuk 42 Van Buren 30.

BOWLING: MPHS Boys fell to Sigourney 2489-2510. 2-4 on the year.

MPHS Girls scored 1855 with no opponent. Sigourney did not have a girl’s team.

MPHS girl’s basketball team is now 5-4 overall and 2-1 in the Southeast Conference as they travel to Washington to play the Demons tonight who have an overall mark of 4-7 and 1-2 conference record. Demons are led by Sarah Nacos who averages 13 points a game.

The MPHS boy’s basketball team ranked 7th in Class 3A is now 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the Southeast conference host the Demon boys in Panther Gym. Brady Sartorius leads the scoring with 22 per game and Jordon Magnani averages 15 points. Washington is 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the league led by Jack Redlinger with 12 points per game, Demons lost to Ft. Madison Tuesday night 76-49.

GIRL-BOY BASKETBALL DOUBLE HEADERS TONIGHT: Notre Dame at Holy Trinity Catholic, West Burlington at Cardinal of Eldon, Waco at Central Lee, Highland at New London, IMS at Mediapolis, WMU at lone Tree.

Ohio State beat Iowa in Big Ten men’s basketball in Iowa City 92-81. Maryland downed the Iowa women in Big Ten play, 80-64.

The Mt Pleasant Park and Rec department is running a 3rd & 4th grade basketball league. This program is an instructional one led by parent volunteer coaches. They will teach the kids all the fundamentals of the of the game of basketball. Practices will be one day a week for 45 minutes and games will be on Saturday mornings between 8:30-11:30am from January to February. Registration ends on January 10th and you can call 319-385-1475 for more information.

They are also offering an Intro to Team Sports program for ages 4-7. This is to introduce boys and girls to sports. Each week they will learn a different sport through fun drills in a non-competitive environment. Registration runs through January 26th and call 319-385-1475 or email mpparkandrec@gmail.com for more info.

One more program available and it’s the Panther Dance Clinic K-5th Grade. Participants will join the Mt Pleasant High School Dance Team for an evening of fun. They will practice on January 18th and then perform at the Girls varsity basketball game on the 19th. Participants will receive a High School dance team poster which the team will sign after the camp. Nikole Keaster will be running the program. Registration ends on January 12th and call 319-385-1475 or email mpparkandrec@gmail.com.