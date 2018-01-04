SPORTS JANUARY 4TH, 2018

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers made the trip down to St Louis yesterday for a conference double header with Webster University. In the women’s game the Tigers were rusty in their return from break and fell 83-45 to the Gorloks. The IW offense was stifled the first half only scoring 9 first half points and going 0-7 on three pointers. After halftime though they found their rhythm shooting 66% from the floor. The Gorloks outscored the Tigers 17-14 to give IW it’s 11th loss of the season. Darby Massner led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points and 6 rebounds. Josie Zerrusen added 10 points off the bench along with 2 steals and 2 blocks.

The men’s team gave the Gorloks a good fight but they also lost in their return to conference play by the final score of 78-68. Brock Butler was the leading scorer with 22 points, hitting 4 three pointers and hauling in 4 rebounds. Austin Rebel had a good game scoring 15 points and hauling in 10 rebounds, a double-double for the Australian big men. Jake Neubauer and Elijah Johnson each scored 10 points. Ball control was the main issue IW with the Gorloks recording 9 steals.

Both Tiger teams return to Olan G Ruble Arena this Saturday to host the Westminster Blue Jays in a doubleheader, women’s game tips off at 1pm and the men’s game will follow.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Big 10 Conference play tonight in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It will be broadcasted live on 105.5fm and online at kilj.com

Tonight the Mt Pleasant Panthers girls’ team will be hosting Solon in Panther Gym at 7:30pm.

The Mt Pleasant Park and Rec department is running a 3rd & 4th grade basketball league. This program is an instructional one led by parent volunteer coaches. They will teach the kids all the fundamentals of the of the game of basketball. Practices will be one day a week for 45 minutes and games will be on Saturday mornings between 8:30-11:30am from January to February. Registration ends on January 10th and you can call 319-385-1475 for more information.

They are also offering an Intro to Team Sports program for ages 4-7. This is to introduces boys and girls to sports. Each week they will learn a different sport through fun drills in a non-competitive environment. Registration runs through January 26th and call 319-385-1475 or email mpparkandrec@gmail.com for more info.

One more program available and it’s the Panther Dance Clinic K-5th Grade. Participants will join the Mt Pleasant High School Dance Team for an evening of fun. They will practice on January 18th and then perform at the Girls varsity basketball game on the 19th. Participants will receive a High School dance team poster which the team will sign after the camp. Nikole Keaster will be running the program. Registration ends on January 12th and call 319-385-1475 or email mpparkandrec@gmail.com.