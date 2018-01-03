SPORTS JANUARY 3rd, 2018

Girls Basketball:

New London Girls basketball played Holy Trinity last night and lost to the Crusaders 73-32. Leading scorers Kristen Rhode

and Kara Krieger had 8 points.

Danville were winners over Burlington Notre Dame 53-44. Lauren Finke led the Bears and all scorers with 17 points.

#14 Central Lee were the winners over Van Buren 62-44. Mackenzie Northrup led the Lady Hawks with 20 points.

#9 Mediapolis defeated WMU 65-37. Maya Johnson and Makenzie Rogers each scored 20 points for the Bullettes.

Waco won their 4th game last night beating Cardinal 55-18. Clara Schmitz and Aubri Garnsey each had 11 points in the win.

Washington beat Fort Madison last night 55-19.

Boys Basketball:

New London won a blowout over Holy Trinity 74-12. Alex Dentlinger scored 22 points for the Tigers.

Burlington Notre Dame defeated Danville 82-72. Ryle Koening scored 34 points for the Nikes. Max Wilcox had 30 for the Bears.

Central Lee had a close battle with Van Buren but came out on top winning 55-52. Evan Doyle and Jake Fraise each had 17 points for the Hawks.

Waco won big over Cardinal 72-41. Nik Coble was the leader for the Warriors with 20 points.

Mediapolis was in a tough battle with WMU but were the victors 56-52. Will Schroeder led the Bulldogs with 18 points. BJ Rodgers led the Wolves and all scorers with 19 points.

College Basketball:

Iowa hosted the Michigan Wolverines in Carver-Hawkeye Arena last night for a Big 10 conference battle. Despite a great game from Tyler Cook who had 28 points and 8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes it wasn’t enough to best the Wolverines who won 75-68. Michigan was led by Zavier Simpson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman who each had 15 points and extends their winning streak to 6 games. The Hawkeyes will be back in action tomorrow night at home hosting Ohio State for another Big 10 game, and you can hear that game live on 105.5fm and online at kilj.com with pregame coverage at 5pm and tipoff at 6pm.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers head to St Louis today for a conference double header with the Webster University Gorloks. Both Tiger teams had an identical start to the season, losing their first 9 games before both winning at Blackburn College over the Beavers. The women’s teams will tipoff at 6pm tonight and the men’s game will follow. The Tigers will return home on Saturday for a conference double header with Westminster College.

Wrestling:

Central Lee Senior wrestler Harlan Steffensmeier has made verbal commitment to wrestle for the Air Force Academy next year. Harlan is currently ranked 4th is class 3A at 152 pounds and wrestles for Fort Madison.