SPORTS JANUARY 31, 2017

The IGHSAU has announced the Class 4A girl’s Regional Tournament pairings for the Mt. Pleasant Panthers. Mt. Pleasant will open post season action at home on February 15th against the Washington Demons, the winner will advance onto the semi-finals Saturday February 18th at Marion against the Indians who have a 1st rounds bye. The other half of the regional has Ft. Madison at Keokuk at 7 pm on the 15th of February with the winner going to Fairfield on the 18th.

Class 5A Burlington goes to Davenport West on February 15th with the winner going to high ranking Iowa City City High to play the Hawks in the semi-finals on the 18th.

Tonight KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast a Super Conference girl-boy double header from Danville High School where they will entertain New London. The Danville girls are 10-8 overall and stopped a 3 game losing streak last Friday with a win over Holy Trinity. The Lady Bears lost on December 20th 53-49 at New London, they will be looking to switch that around tonight, the Tigers come into the game with a record of 9-8, they lost to Central Lee last Friday.

In the boys match-up the 7th ranked Tigers who are 15-1 own a win over the Bears already by a 73-53 score, Mason Porter led the scoring with 18 points. In that game the 12-4 bears were led by Kaleb Haeffner with 15 points. Danville is on a 4 game winning streak.

The 10-7 MPHS girls basketball team will travel to 3rd ranked 14-3 Iowa City West tonight, the Ladies of Troy fell to Cedar Falls in their last outing. MP is coming off a road win Saturday at Burlington. KLIJ-FM will have score updates during our New London at Danville coverage.