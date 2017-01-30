SPORTS JANUARY 30, 2017

SPORTS JANUARY 30, 2017

The MPHS wrestling team finished in 3rd place in the team race and had two champions in the Southern Iowa Wrestling Classic hosted by Fairfield Saturday. Washington won the team title with 230.5 points, Fairfield had 161 and Mt. Pleasant finished 3rd with 141 points. James DeMeyer on the 152 lb. class and Dalton Shull was 1st at 220 lbs.

Three Mt. Pleasant wrestlers did very well at the State USA Wrestling meet held this past weekend at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Dameon Yohman finished 1st in the Bantam 40 lb. weight class. Blaine Frazier finished 2nd in the Middle School 85 lb. weight class. Brennan Bender finished 2nd in the Middle School 160 lb. weight class. There were 900 wrestlers entered in this tournament.

Mediapolis won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Tournament wrestled at Cardinal with 192.5 points. New London was 3rd with 158.5 points.

Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s basketball team beat Burlington 60-47 on the Grayhounds home court. Maddie Williamson scored 15 points and KaLynn Batey added 14. Mt. Pleasant will play at Iowa City West tomorrow night in non-conference action.

The MPHS boys won at Burlington 83-44, Brady Sartorius scored 29 points for the Panthers and Jordon Magnani added 16 Tom O’Connor had 11. The next action for the Panther boys will be at Centerville Thursday night.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls bowling team hosted Fairfield Saturday at the Iris Bowling Center. Fairfield won with a 2682 Sara Trent had a 471 game to lead them to the win. MP rolled a 2194, Emma Overton was high roller for the home team with a 412.

The MPHS boys won over Fairfield in Bowling Saturday rolling a 2896 led by Clayton Sammons who rolled a 462. Fairfield rolled 2788 led by Brayden Miller’s 422 score.

Spalding University defeated the Iowa Wesleyan women Saturday in Olan G. Ruble Arena 64-55, Jamie Hurd led the Tigers with 13.

The Wesleyan Tiger men won 101-75 over Spalding, Steven Soukup had 43 points.

The MP Christian School Boys basketball team hosted a doubleheader at Ruble Arena on the IWU campus against Pathway Christian of Kalona. Game 1 the middle school boys came from behind on a 3 point shot by Cooper Reid with 3 seconds left, winning 32-31. Game 2 the JV Knights fell 45-37. Avery Scandridge dropped in 17 points in the loss. The Knights are 1-2 on the season.

Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce our Tiger Athletic Appreciation Day on Saturday, February 11, 2017. The community is invited to come cheer Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Athletics as our men’s and women’s basketball teams compete in a double-header vs. Westminster College.

“The Tiger Athletic Appreciation Day is our way of recognizing and thanking all the businesses, donors, alumni, and fans for their support of Tiger Athletics. With their support we are able to provide a positive and exciting experience for all Iowa Wesleyan student athletes,” said Steve Williamson, Athletic Director for Iowa Wesleyan.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball is currently in second place in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) standings with an 8-3 record. This game will prove to be significant for the Tigers as Westminster College currently sits on top of the conference in first place. Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball is currently tied with Greenville for second place in the SLIAC with a 7-3 conference record.

Doors open at Noon. The first game begins at 1:00 pm in Ruble Arena. Bring a canned food item for free entry. Items will benefit the Fellowship Cup. The first 100 people to enter will receive our Tiger Rally Towel and our Tiger Fan Zone will give participants a chance to win prizes and have fun with different activities.

For your entertainment, Soul Expressions Dance Studio, youth basketball teams and the IW Tiger cheer squad will be on hand to provide entertainment. Iowa Wesleyan’s own Broad Street Connection will sing the National Anthem.