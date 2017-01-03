SPORTS JANUARY 3, 2017

Mt. Pleasant downed Solon in girl’s basketball Monday night 47-35 to start the New year out right. Panthers led 20-15 at halftime and outscored the Spartans by 10 points in the 4th quarter to get the double figure margin of victory. Sarah Moffett hit for 12 points and 13 rebounds, Rylee Amos and Kalynn Batey each scored 9 points and Abbie Liechty grabbed 12 rebounds. Up next is a conference battle on Friday night at home against Washington.

Tonight the Mt. Pleasant Panther boys’ basketball team entertains Iowa City City High. M.P. is coming off a quality win over Harlan back on December 23rd and now will try and continue to build momentum as the 2nd half of the season kicks in. Panthers have a record of 5-1 overall and are on a 5 game winning streak. City High is 1-7 and their only win was over Burlington. The JV teams of the two schools play at 6 pm and the varsity game will follow, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live beginning at 7:30 pm.

AREA GIRLS AND BOYS BASKETBALL GAMES: Notre Dame at Danville, L&M at West Burlington, Columbus Community at Lone Tree, Highland at Wapello, New London at Holy Trinity Catholic, Van Buren-Harmony at Central Lee, Waco at Cardinal of Eldon, WMU at Mediapolis, Washington at Ft. Madison.

The Mt. Pleasant freshman girls’ basketball team has several schedule changes due to some area schools dropping their freshman schedule. The following games have been cancelled.

1-6-17 Washington at MP

1-10-17 MP at Ft. Madison

1-27-17 Ft. Madison at MP

2-6-17 Ottumwa at MP

2-10-17 MP at Washington

COLLEGE BOWL RESULTS FROM MONDAY: Florida rolled over Iowa in the Outback Bowl 30-3, Wisconsin won the Cotton Bowl over Western Michigan 24-16, a last minute field goal provided USC the margin of win 52-49 over Penn State in the Rose Bowl, Oklahoma beat Auburn 35-19 in the Sugar Bowl.

Sign up today with the Mt. Pleasant Park and Rec for Their K-5th Panther Dance Clinic!

Join the Mount Pleasant Community High School Drill Team for fun and dance!

Dancers will meet at Cottrell Gym and perform during the half-time at the High School Girls Basketball game, against Ft. Madison on January 27th! Participants will get their face painted at practice and will receive a MPCHS Drill Team poster! This dance clinic will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Dance Coach, Nikole Keaster.

Registration Ends: January 18

Practice Date/Time: January 27 at 2:30-5:00 PM

Practice Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Performance: Jan. 27 @ MPCHS @ 7:00 PM

(2104 S Grand Ave)

Ages: K-5th

Fee: $20 residents $25 Non-residents

The MP Booster Club Annual New Year’s Shootout Basketball Tourney

Grades 5,6,7,8 BOYS AND GIRLS

Boys January 21st, 2017

Girls January 22nd, 2017

Registration & Payment Due:

January 10th, 2017

Send Payment & Registration to:

ATTN: Kat Zeglen

405 East Threshers Road

Mt. Pleasant, IA. 52641

For tournament questions please call Kat @ 319-601-1980, or email Kzeglen838@gmail.com

The WACO Class of 2018 will be hosting a Youth Boys and Girls basketball tournaments in February to raise funds for Junior/Senior Prom 2017.

The Youth Girls Tournament will be held Saturday, February 18th for 4th; 5th and 6th grade girls teams. Registration and Payment is due January 27th, 2017.

The Youth Boys Tournament will be held Saturday, February 25th for 4th; 5th and 6th grade boys teams. Registration and Payment is due February 3rd, 2017.

Entry is $75.00/ team and is non-refundable

Awards: Medals for 1st and 2nd place teams

Admission: Adults: $3.00 Students: $2.00

Contact Nancy Roth at 319-931-5691 or get registration forms at www.wacocsd.org Look under WACO Youth Athletics Association