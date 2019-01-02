Sports January 2nd, 2019

In the Outback Bowl yesterday Iowa defeated #18 Mississippi State 27-22. QB Nate Stanley went 21/31 for 214 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Terrible day rushing for the Hawkeyes with Toren Young leading the team with 3 carries for 7 yards. Nick Easley was the leading receiver with 8 catches for 104 yards with 2 touchdowns. On defense it was Matt Hankins leading the team with 9 total tackles. Iowa ends the season 9-4 overall and 5-4 in Big 10 conference games.

Tonight Iowa Wesleyan basketball will be hosting a conference double header against Blackburn College. The Iowa Wesleyan women’s team enters the game 1-8 overall and 0-4 in conference games while the Beavers are 2-8 overall and 1-3 in conference games. The women’s game will tip off at 5:30pm. The Iowa Wesleyan men’s team enters the game 3-8 overall and 1-3 in conference games while the Blackburn men’s squad is 4-7 overall and 1-3 in conference. The men’s game will start around 7:30pm and both games will be carried on 105.5fm and kilj.com

Mt Pleasant basketball will return to action on Friday January 4th. Varsity, JV, and freshman girls basketball will be hosting Washington in Panther Gym. While they host the Demons the boys teams will be on the road up at Washington for Varsity, JV, and freshman basketball.

On Saturday all three of the boys basketball teams will be playing. The freshman team will be playing at the Clark Field House against Burlington. The varsity and JV team will be at Central Lee.

That same Saturday the varsity bowling team will be in a tournament at Rose Bowl in Muscatine against Camanche, DeWitt Central, Durant, Independence, Louisa-Muscatine, Maquoketa, Sigourney Junior-Senior, Vinton-Shellsburg, and Washington.

As the 2nd half of the high school wrestling season begins KILJ sports takes a look at the area wrestling teams and wrestlers to see what stats they carry over from the 2018 portion of the season. The Mt. Pleasant Panthers have a 10-2 dual meet record. Jayden Davis, Zach Beason and James DeMeyer each have won 16 matches, 14 of Davis’s wins are by pin. The Panthers will get 2019 going this Saturday at the Linn-Mar Duals. New London has a 2-4 dual record and host Lone Tree and Waco Thursday. No individual records are available at this time but freshman phenom Marcel Lopez is leading the team in wins and is highly ranked. Waco is 9-4 in duals, Jonah Clark, Jalen Collins and Kade McKinney are leading the Warriors in wins. Waco is at the Van Buren Tournament this weekend. Columbus-Community-Winfield Mt. Union is 5-3 in duals and will resume action at the Highland Tournament this Saturday. No individual statistics are available from the team but Jarod Kadel is leading the team in wins and is ranked. The wrestlers will have a busy January and then on the 1st weekend of February post season action begins.

Former Mt Pleasant Panther and Iowa Wesleyan Tiger football player Dana Holgorsen signed a deal to become the next head football coach at the University of Houston. The deal is for 5 years and valued at $20 million. Holgorsen leaves West Virginia where he was head coach since 2011 and during his time in Morgantown he racked up a 61-41 record and went 2-5 in bowl games. He returns to Houston where he was offensive coordinator for two seasons in 2008 and 2009.