SPORTS JANUARY 29, 2017

The MPHS wrestling team finished in 3rd place in the team race and had two champions in the Souther Iowa Wrestling Classic hosted by Fairfield Saturday. Washington won the team title with 230.5 points, Fairfield had 161 and Mt. Pleasant finished 3rd with 141 points. James DeMeyer on the 152 lb. class and Dalton Shull was 1st at 220 lbs.

Mediapolis won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Tournament wrestled at Cardinal with 192.5 points. New London was 3rd with 158.5 points.

Mt. Pleasant Panther girls basketball team beat Burlington 60-47 on the Grayhounds home court. Maddie Williamson scored 15 points and KaLynn Batey added 14.

The MPHS boys won at Burlington 83-44, Brady Sartorius scored 29 points for the Panthers and Jordon Magnani added 16 Tom O’Connor had 11.

Spalding University defeated the Iowa Wesleyan women Saturday in Olan G. Ruble Arena 64-55, Jamie Hurd led the Tigers with 13.

The Wesleyan Tiger men won 101-75 over Spalding, Steven Soukup had 43 points.

Vanderbilt defeated Iowa Statw 84-78 at Vande Saturday.