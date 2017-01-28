SPORTS JANUARY 28, 2017

Mt. Pleasant defeated the Ft. Madison Bloodhounds 55-42 in Southeast Conference varsity basketball in Panther Gym Friday night. Panthers trailed 12-11 at the end of the 1st quarter but grabbed the lead in the 2nd period and built on it the rest of the game. Maddie Williamson scored 20 points, Kalynn Batey added 16. Panthers are now 9-7 overall and 3-4 in the conference. Panthers play at Burlington at 3 pm today and KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live.

MP won the JV game 38-28.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Central Lee, Donnellson 44, New London 37

Danville 47, Holy Trinity Catholic 40

Mediapolis 77, Highland, Riverside 75 (OT)

Pekin 50, Columbus, Columbus Junction 48

Winfield-Mt Union 50, Louisa-Muscatine 41

The 4th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther boys varsity team clinched the Southeast Conference title with a 78-41 win over the Ft. Madison Bloodhounds in the Hounddome in Ft. Madison. MP got out of the blocks quick and led 22-14 at the end of the 1st quarter, 43-22 at halftime. Brady Sartorius scored 26 Points, Jordon Magnani 22 and Tom O’Connor 10.

The MPHS boys play at Burlington Saturday afternoon at 4:30 pm KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live.

The Panther JV team won 72-36, Peyton Kelly scored 20 points.

In the freshman game Mt. Pleasant won 58-37, Jaxson Hoyle scored 15 points, Brody Bender and Konnor Peterson each had 10.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Bettendorf 61, Burlington 21

Danville 75, Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 50

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 57, WACO, Wayland 30

West Burlington 76, Van Buren Community 34

ON THE SPORTS SCENE TODAY:

The MPHS wrestling team will be competing in the Southeast Classic Tournament at Fairfield, this serves as the conference tournament for the Southeast Conference.

The MPHS bowling team hosts Fairfield at 1 pm in the Iris Bowling Center

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference wrestling tournament is at Cardinal today.

There are girls and boys basketball double headers with Central Lee at Ft. Madison and Sigourney at Waco.

The Iowa Wesleyan women and men play host to Spalding University in SLIAC action in Ruble arena beginning at 1 p.m.

Iowa State plays at Vanderbilt, KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the game at 2 pm

Iowa hosts Ohio State in Big Ten action