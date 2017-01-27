SPORTS JANUARY 27, 2017

SPORTS JANUARY 27, 2017

History was made a couple of times yesterday by the Mt. Pleasant High School wrestling team. Last night they won their 14th dual meet for the season which ties a school record, they defeated Burlington in Panther Gym by a score of 51-19. Winning matches for the Panthers: 106: Brayden Ackles won by forfeit, 113: Corbin Broeker won a decision. 120: Tyler Raub won forfeit 126: Jamie Johannes forfeit 132: Avante Henley won by the decision 138: Nate Wallace won by fall 160: Tyler Davis won by fall 195: Dalton Bass won by forfeit 220: Dalton Shull won by forfeit 285: Anthony Carrasco won by decision.

Let’s talk now about the other historic event, the Panthers have qualified for the Regional Duals post season competition for 3A schools. 24th ranked MPHS 14-3 will wrestle 9th ranked 16-11 Johnston February the 8th at 6 pm at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. The winner will face 8th ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie 13-3 at 7:30 pm

OTHER AREA DUALS: L&M 42 New London 34. New London 42 Pekin 33. Mediapolis 42 L&M 36. Mediapolis 42 New London 39. Mediapolis 48 Pekin 18. L&M 48 Pekin 27. West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville 45 Van Buren/Harmony 27. Van Buren 30 Wapello 24, WB/ND/Dan 40 Waco 33. Waco 42 Van Buren 27. Waco 48 Wapello 24. Oskaloosa 46 Keokuk 36. Williamsburg 61 Keokuk 10. Columbus Community /WMU 58 Lone Tree 18. Columbus/WMU 42 Highland 23. Columbus Community/WMU 70 Cardinal 12.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls and boys basketball teams are tangling with Ft. Madison tonight. The girls at home and the boys on the road. In Panther gym the action will begin at 6:15 pm with the JV game and the varsity will follow. Koehler Wendt will provide us with score updates and final wrap-up on the action. It’s pack the gym night for elementary students and also the Mt. Pleasant Rec Department elementary dance clinic participants will dance with the MPHS Dance team. The 7-8 (2-4) MPHS girls beat Ft. Madison 4-12 (0-5) by a 50-40 score back on January 10th in the Hounddome, Maddie Williamson had 18 points that night for the Panthers.

The 13-2 ( 6-0) 4th ranked MPHS boys team won 64-38 over 9-5 (4-1) Ft. Madison in their earlier meeting. Brady Sartorius hit for 20 points and Kieran Kohorst scored 13. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live the boys varsity game at 7:30 pm, the freshman teams play at 4:45 and the JV game will follow.

AREA BASKETBALL : GIRL-BOY DOUBLE HEADERS: Mediapolis at Highland, Pekin at Columbus Community, Waco at IMS, Central Lee at New London. Cardinal at Notre Dame, West Burlington at Van Buren/Harmony, Danville at Holy Trinity Catholic, L&M at WMU.

GIRLS: Bettendorf at Burlington

BOYS: Burlington at Bettendorf

The Mt. Pleasant Christian School girls and boys basketball teams hosted Great River Christian for basketball action at Calvary Baptist Church. Great River won the girls game 50-14, Virginia Scanridge led the MP Christian Knights with 10 points. In the boy’s game MP Christian won over Great River 41-25, Avery Scanridge and Bryant Gehrig each scored 11.

Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade girls basketball team battled Ft. Madison in Mt Pleasant

“A” game: Mt Pleasant 31 (record 1-2)

Ft Madison 17

MP scoring: Ava Lowery 18

Kenna Lamm 6

“B” game: MP 10 (1-2)

FM 4

MP scoring: Regan Seberg 8

8 TH GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL vs FT MADISON Thursday

A GAME

MT PLEASANT 39

FT MADISON 12

Leading Scorers

BREVIN WILSON 15 points

MITCHELL MOOTHART 8 points

B GAME

MT PLEASANT 22

FT MADISON 7

Leading Scorers

DRAKE SNAVELY 11 points

C GAME

MT PLEASANT 12

FT MADISON 6

Leading Scorers

CHASE ADAMS 4 points

CAMERON COBERLY 4 points

NEXT GAME : MONDAY AT ALDO LEOPALD

The District Bowling tournaments have been set up by the IGHSAU and IAHSAA. Mt. Pleasant will host a District at the Iris Bowling Center on February 16th at 11 am. Teams coming in to compete are: Burlington, Keokuk, Oskaloosa and the Panthers. The State Bowling Tournament for Class 2A will be February 25th at the Plaza Lanes in Des Moines. Today the Mt. Pleasant girls and boys bowling teams will bowl at Oskaloosa along with Bondurant-Farrar.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has released the Baseball Preseason Coaches’ Poll for the 2017 season. Iowa Wesleyan was picked to finish in fourth place in the West Division of the SLIAC standings. The Tigers received 20 total points in the coaches’ poll. Webster took the top spot in the West Division with a total of 45 points, including nine first place votes.

The Tigers hope to improve their finish from a season ago. Last year, IW recorded a 14-25 overall record and went 8-10 in conference play. They finished third in the West Division with a 6-6 record.

Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce our Tiger Athletic Appreciation Day on Saturday, February 11, 2017. The community is invited to come cheer Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Athletics as our men’s and women’s basketball teams compete in a double-header vs. Westminster College.

“The Tiger Athletic Appreciation Day is our way of recognizing and thanking all the businesses, donors, alumni, and fans for their support of Tiger Athletics. With their support we are able to provide a positive and exciting experience for all Iowa Wesleyan student athletes,” said Steve Williamson, Athletic Director for Iowa Wesleyan.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball is currently in second place in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) standings with an 8-3 record. This game will prove to be significant for the Tigers as Westminster College currently sits on top of the conference in first place. Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball is currently tied with Greenville for second place in the SLIAC with a 7-3 conference record.

Doors open at Noon. The first game begins at 1:00 pm in Ruble Arena. Bring a canned food item for free entry. Items will benefit the Fellowship Cup. The first 100 people to enter will receive our Tiger Rally Towel and our Tiger Fan Zone will give participants a chance to win prizes and have fun with different activities.

For your entertainment, Soul Expressions Dance Studio, youth basketball teams and the IW Tiger cheer squad will be on hand to provide entertainment. Iowa Wesleyan’s own Broad Street Connection will sing the National Anthem.